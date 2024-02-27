Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Paul Atreides continues to pursue revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family by aligning himself with Chani in the vast deserts where sandworms roam and are venerated by the Fremen. To achieve his goals, Paul will need to navigate a perilously thin path between Emperor Shaddam IV and his daughter Princess Irulan, and bloodthirsty rivals from House Harkonnen led by Baron Vladimir and his intended successor, Feyd-Rautha.

Comedy Of The Week

Teenager Lisa Swallows lingers in a state of shock after her mother falls victim to an axe murderer. Adding to the girl’s misery, her father Dale remarries six months later to cruel, self-obsessed nurse. At her lowest ebb, Lisa visits the local cemetery and voices her desire to join one of the bodies in the ground. A bolt of lightning strikes the grave after she leaves and reanimates a young Victorian man, whose zombified form develops a romantic attachment to Lisa.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Robert Lopez is stationed at a 1970s French Air Force base on the newly independent nation of Madagascar off the southeastern coast of Africa. He is posted with his wife Colette and eight-year-old son Thomas. The boy is blissfully unaware of underlying political tensions and views his current home in the Indian Ocean as an unspoilt paradise. Over time, Thomas’s innocent eyes are opened to racism and hypocrisy and he begins to question the impact of France’s military involvement on the island.

Also Released This Week...

The crime rate in Sanctuary City is at an all-time low thanks to the selfless actions of Combat Wombat and sidekick Gallant Glider. When chameleon technology genius Lenny Glick enacts his diabolical plan to enslave Sanctuary City in a simulation, the daring duo rise to the challenge.

Documentary about Tunisian mother of four, Olfa, whose world is turned upside down when her two eldest daughters Rahma and Ghofrane disappear. Two professional actresses are invited to play the roles of the missing siblings to explore the impact on the family and Olfa's quest for answers.

Documentary about Dominic Ongwen, one of the child soldiers conscripted to serve in the army of Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, who stands trial for war crimes in the International Criminal Court seated in The Hague three decades after his abduction as a nine-year-old boy.

Thom Southerland directs the seafaring musical with a book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, recorded live on the stage of New Victoria Theatre in Woking using seven cameras during the production's 2023 UK tour.