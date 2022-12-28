Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter is at the height of his creative powers in 1972 and he fixates on work at the expense of precious personal relationships with his neglected teenage daughter Gabrielle and mother Rosemary. Chanteuse Sidonie visits good friend Peter in the company of a companion, Amir, and sows seeds of an intense and passionate affair between the two men that implodes with devastating consequences.

Musical of the Week

Broadcast live from the Berlin Philharmonie concert hall, located in the historic Tiergarten, this final concert of the year for the Berliner Philharmoniker welcomes Kirill Petrenko as conductor. The evening promises the overture to Verdi’s La Forza Del Destino, Prokofiev’s Romeo And Juliet, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, Nino Rota’s La Strada and Tchaikovsky’s Capriccio Italien plus featured soloist, German tenor Jonas Kaufmann.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Bookish wunderkind Matilda has the misfortune to be raised by garish used car salesman Mr Wormwood and his monstrous wife. The precocious youngster harnesses dormant telekinetic powers when she enrols at Crunchem Hall under hulking headmistress Agatha Trunchbull, a former world champion hammer thrower. Thankfully, caring teacher Miss Honey recognises Matilda’s genius and encourages her gifted ward to soar higher than the unfortunate and airborne Amanda Thripp.