Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Artist Anthony McCoy and his art gallery director girlfriend Brianna move into the heavily gentrified Cabrini Green neighbourhood of Chicago, where the urban legend of the Candyman once struck fear into residents’ hearts. According to superstition, the murderous spirit can be summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror. For his provocative new exhibition, Anthony plunders the old legend for inspiration and he risks unleashing Candyman in the present day.

Comedy of the Week

In 1996 Fort William, Catholic girls Chell, Finnoula, Kylah, Manda and Orla are excited to represent their school at a choir competition in Edinburgh. Sweet harmonies are the last thing on the hormone-fuelled teenagers’ minds as the booze, party and flirt to excess in the Scottish capital. Their antics test the bonds of sisterly solidarity to breaking point.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary about an extraordinary fight for survival in northeastern Syria where the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) still wields power. The film focuses on Mahmud, Ziyad and other volunteers from the Yazidi Home Center, who are driven to rescue Yazidi women and girls being held as sex slaves – or Sabaya – in the Al-Hol Camp guarded by Kurdish forces. Accompanied by former Sabaya and female infiltrators, Mahmud and Ziyad extract girls and women under a cover of darkness.

Also Released This Week...

Thirteen-year-old Ainbo has been raised in Colonia, the deepest jungle of the Amazon, by tribal elder Chuni. A curse blights the village and fierce warrior Atok is convinced that Ainbo is the source of the great malaise. He vows to kill the orphan to restore prosperity.

A group of filmmakers draw inspiration from an image of Toxteth taken by photojournalist Don McCullin in the early 1970s to paint a vibrant portrait of Toxteth today, where mosques stand opposite synagogues.

Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu's open-air summer concerts may have postponed for another year but he returns to cinemas with this celebratory programme of his all-time favourite showtunes, operatic arias and dance numbers recorded on stages around the world.

A sparkling 4K restoration of a concert film of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival featuring intimate performances from Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry, Mahalia Jackson, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O'Day and Dinah Washington.

Tom lives in John O'Groats, Scotland, where his beloved wife Mary has recently passed away. The devastating loss unleashes a flood of memories, including the couple's first meeting at Land's End, and Tom hatches a hare-brained plan to travel from one end of the UK using his free local bus pass.

Investment banker Rory and horse trainer wife Allison present an air of wealth and sophistication to fit Rory's business profile. When Rory decides to relocate the clan to England, where he grew up, hairline cracks in the marriage become painfully apparent.

Dominic Cooke directs a live orchestra of 21 talented musicians and a cast of 37 actors for the inaugural staging of Stephen Sondheim's nostalgic musical, which was recorded live in 2017 on the stage of the National Theatre in London.

Born in Germany, avant-garde artist and filmmaker Ulrike Ottinger spent the majority of the 1960s in Paris. In this intimate self-portrait, Ottinger looks back more than 50 years to reflect on her personal journey in the French capital as a twentysomething artist.

When Mods obsessive Phil Parker is knocked off his scooter in an accident and killed, 19-year-old estranged son John decides to travel from his home in Manchester to the south coast on the Lambretta and scatter his father's ashes into the sea in Brighton, spiritual home of the Mods.

Nineteen-year-old Souad lives in a small city to the north of Cairo on the Nile Delta with her taciturn father Abdallah, mother Nagwa and younger sister Rabab. Like her friends Amira and Wessam, Souad leads a double life: polite and veiled in public, provocative and outspoken in private.

For almost 30 years, Brendan has been lying low, working solo shifts in one of the most remote toll booths in Wales - the last place that the people from his criminal past would think to look. When Brendan's cover is finally blown, a tidal wave of violence crashes over his rural idyll.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Ken Feinberg is travelling to work by train when the first plane hits the World Trade Center. As the world mourns, Ken is put in charge of the US government's September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.