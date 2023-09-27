Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In a dystopian future, the elusive architect of an advanced AI has reportedly developed a weapon with the potential to end the war and wipe mankind off the face of the Earth. Former special forces operative Joshua leads a team of battle-hardened operatives into AI-occupied enemy territory with a simple brief: destroy this weapon. In the midst of grieving his missing wife, Joshua’s allegiances are torn when he discovers that his target is an AI in the form of a six-year-old child android.

Horror Of The Week

Battling with terminal cancer, John Kramer hears whispers about a cure for his illness and he travels to Mexico in search of a miracle. Unfortunately, the medical breakthrough is exposed as a heartless scam targeted at vulnerable, desperate cancer patients who will pay anything to spend more precious time with loved ones. Aided by his apprentice Amanda Young, Kramer wreaks terrifying revenge on the con artists and he subjects them to a dizzying array of grisly traps.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

TJ Ballantyne was born and bred in his village in Country Durham and he has never left the close-knit community, becoming a valued leader following the 1984 miners strikes. He owns The Old Oak, the last remaining pub. The arrival of a bus of Syrian refugees exposes division and despair, leading to an ugly confrontation between 20-something new arrival Yara and a local man. TJ risks the wrath of old friend Charlie to help Yara.

Also Released This Week...

Adam Maitland and wife Barbara are killed in a traffic accident on their way home to their beloved Connecticut country house. According to the rules of the Handbook For The Recently Deceased, the Maitlands must remain in ghostly residence, unseen by the new owners of the property.

Fifty years on from its original release, William Friedkin's notorious psychological drama returns to cinemas. Actress Chris MacNeil is horrified when her 12-year-old daughter is possessed by an evil, profanity-spewing spirit.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Hocus Pocus returns to haunt cinemas in the run-up to Halloween. Exactly 300 years after the diabolical Sanderson sisters were hanged, Max Dennison, his younger sister Dani and classmate Allison Watts unknowingly light the Black Flame Candle.

Director Laurence Pelly revives his acclaimed staging of Donizetti's romantic comedy, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Sesto Quatrini.