Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Godzilla rules the waves while Kong reigns supreme over the Hollow Earth. A devastating new threat emerges, hidden within our world, which jeopardises not only humanity’s existence but also the survival of the mighty titans. Two gigantic rivals unite in an epic battle of strength and tenacity to combat a terrifying force rooted in the mysterious history of Skull Island.

Thriller Of The Week

Housewives and next-door neighbours Alice and Celine are devoted to their husbands in 1960s American suburbia. Alice is overly protective of her young son Theo, who has a peanut allergy, while Celine is more relaxed with her boy Max. A tragic fall robs Celine of her only child and Alice is a guilt-riddled witness to the accident. Alice senses her grief-stricken best friend blames her for the devastating loss and she nurtures an unshakable fear that Celine intends to seek revenge by killing Theo.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On March 28 2023, Ryuichi Sakamoto died after a courageous struggle against cancer. In late 2022, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer mustered his energy for one final performance, comprising a concert film with his piano of 20 specially curated pieces spanning his entire career. This haunting swansong, directed by his son Neo Sora, allowed Sakamoto to speak through his work including his Yellow Magic Orchestra period and elegiac film scores for director Bernardo Bertolucci.

Also Released This Week...

Penniless Liberian refugee Jacqueline lands on a Greek island, hoping to escape painful memories of her war-torn nation. Far from home, Jacqueline copes with her past on her own but the scars are deep. An unexpected and tender friendship with directionless tour guide Callie is a soothing balm.

A mild-mannered bank clerk plots the daring heist of gold bullion from his own employers in a sparkling 4K restoration of Charles Crichton's 1951 Ealing comedy.

Pirates kidnap a polar bear named Polito and three penguin brothers. The abducted animals are pressganged into performing in a circus but they escape and seek refuge with plucky rooster Toto, his wife Di and their children Uly and Bibi.

In Edwardian London, Mr & Mrs Banks need a new nanny for their children Jane and Michael. The young whippersnappers draft their own advert for applicants. The wind changes direction and Mary Poppins arrives at the Banks household to take charge.