Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Jerry moves into the Royal Gate Hotel in Manhattan, where he steals food from the kitchen of chef Jackie and becomes a thorn in the side of despairing owner Mr Dubros and event manager Terence. They run out of ideas to rid the premises of the pernicious vermin until new employee Kayla makes a bold suggestion: hire Tom to hunt and kill the mouse. A battle royale between the four-legged rivals threatens to destroy the hotel in the middle of lavish preparations for the wedding of Ben and Preeta.

Thriller Of The Week

On August 15 1939, British spy Mr Wheatley realises his cover as an English teacher at Augusta-Victoria College in Bexhill-on-Sea has been blown. He hastily arranges a rendezvous with his superior, Colonel Smith, but an enemy operative intervenes before the agent can share intelligence about the finishing school. A few days later, headmistress Miss Rocholl interviews journeyman teacher Thomas Miller as a replacement.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Famed 19th-century fossil hunter Mary Anning lives in Lyme Regis with her ailing mother, where they sell shells and other trinkets to tourists to make ends meet. Wealthy gentleman Roderick Murchison approaches Mary with an unusual offer: to act as a companion to his sickly wife Charlotte while he is away on a five-week geological expedition. At first, Mary clashes with Charlotte but as the two women spend more time together, they bridge the class divide and kindle an intense passion.

Also Released This Week...

Mild-mannered vicar Linus accepts a new posting from Bishop Malachi to tend to a wayward flock in 1930s rural England. Linus moves his wife Marianne and her young daughter Adelaide into an imposing manor house steeped in superstition, unaware of the property's grim history.

Twenty-something Jack Foster has one month to meet the asking price for the gallery he manages. Jack hastily organises a trip to Tuscany with his estranged father to sell the family's villa, which has lain dormant for 20 years since the death of his mother Raffaella in a car accident.