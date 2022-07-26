Top 3 Films of the Week

Krypto the Super-Dog fights alongside Superman in Metropolis, fighting crime as a dynamic double act. When the Man Of Steel and other members of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto assembles a crack team comprising Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel to harness their superpowers and save the world from disaster.

Twelve-year-old Mully lacks love and affection from his con man father and yearns for a maternal presence to shape his future. In a fit of frustration, he steals his father’s cash and a taxi in a bid for freedom. The plan is quickly derailed when he discovers hungover mother Joy and her baby curled up on the back seat. The two strangers quickly bond as they embark on a journey of self-discovery with Mully’s father in hot pursuit.

Love feels the heat in an award-winning documentary about French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who spent their lives capturing dramatic footage of volcanoes. Galvanised by their fascination with one of Mother Nature’s most destructive forces, the Kraffts travelled around the world, chasing eruptions and lava flows to capture these dramatic moments in photographs and on film. The couple’s dramatic footage enriched our understanding of the natural world.

Notoriously unlucky American killer Ladybug is keen to return to the killing game. His handler, Maria Beetle, eases him back into the job with a seemingly simple mission: retrieve a briefcase on a high-speed train travelling from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Former soldier Van toils in a salt mine controlled by the ruling Empire of Zol when a pack of wild dogs attacks. The animals are carrying a deadly and incurable contagion called Black Wolf Fever. Van survives along with a young girl named Yuna.

A family drives across endless miles of a rugged landscape. The eldest brother sits behind the wheel, trying to concentrate on the road ahead as his younger sibling sings loudly along to the radio. Their father is frustrated by a broken leg while their mother cares for the family dog.

Travis Henderson emerges suddenly from the desert, four years after he disappeared. He reunites with brother Walt and sister-in-law Anne, who have been caring for Travis' son Hunter in his absence. Awkwardly reacquainted with the ebb and flow of everyday life, Travis searches for old flame Jane.

In June 2018, heavy rainfall traps 12 boys aged 11 to 16 and their youth football team assistant coach in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand. The only potential route to safety is a series of narrow, flooded cave tunnels. More than 10,000 volunteers race to the scene.