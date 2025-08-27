Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Boorish architect Theo Rose is the main breadwinner for his family while wife Ivy cares for their two children and cooks three days a week at a small beachside eaterie. A disastrous launch for a maritime museum, designed to Theo’s daring specifications, coincides with a stellar five-star review for Ivy’s kitchen wizardry from a revered San Francisco food critic. As Theo’s fortunes tumble and he becomes an embittered stay-at-home father, Ivy is propelled into the media spotlight.

Thriller Of The Week

Former baseball player Henry “Hank” Thompson works behind a bar to make ends meet and spends an occasional evening with Yvonne. He foolishly agrees to cat-sit for British neighbour Russ and walks unwittingly into the middle of a turf war between Russian heavies, Puerto Rican thug Colorado and Hebrew duo Lipa and Shmully. Hank quickly deduces Russ is the target of these various criminal interests and he is pummelled and tortured for information about his neighbour’s whereabouts.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Teenagers Ariane, Jessica, Julie, Naima and Perla live in a shelter for young mothers near Liege. The quintet have grown up quickly. Some are blessed with the support of family, while others contend with motherhood on their own terms. Jessica is due to give birth in two weeks and she hopes for an emotional reunion with her biological mother (India Hair), who gave her up for adoption. Meanwhile, Ariane contemplates the repercussions of finishing school.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live in the Vrijthof in Maastricht in The Netherlands, this open-air summer concert has become an annual showcase for Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu. He shares the stage with the 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra for an unabashedly romantic programme.

A 4K restoration of Yorgos Lanthimos's award-winning 2010 psychological drama. A middle-aged father and mother raise their grown-up son and two daughters in a secluded compound. The adults create a new vocabulary for the offspring and reward good deeds with stickers.

Slovenian coming-of-age drama about an introverted teenage girl in a Catholic school choir, who is struggling to find her voice as she wrestles with her religious beliefs and the emotional turbulence of her sexual awakening.

Rosamund Pike makes her National Theatre debut in Suzie Miller's searing portrait of motherhood, broadcast live from the stage of the Lyttelton Theatre in London. London Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks manages to juggle the pressures of the legal system with the demands of being a working mother.

A concert film shot during Prince's 1987 tour of Europe include electrifying live renditions of the hits If I Was Your Girlfriend, Sign O' The Times and U Got The Look featuring a duet with Sheena Easton.

Bob Garbinger is the money-oriented CEO of a factory that is pumping out dangerous chemicals into the close-knit community of St Roma's Villa. Widowed janitor Winston Gooze works at the factory and he undergoes a physical transformation in response to exposure to toxic ooze.