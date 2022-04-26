Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, and wife Cora learn that the Dowager Countess has come into possession of a villa in the south of France, bequeathed to her by a mysterious man from her past. Meanwhile, film producer and director Jack Barber convinces the family to allow him to shoot his latest picture on location at Downton Abbey. Cast and crew descend on the household and set pulses racing.

Dcumentary of the Week

As a result of environmental destruction and poaching, snow leopards are among the rarest of the big cats. Appearances on camera of these endangered creatures are rare. Renowned wildlife photographer Vincent Munier invites novelist Sylvain Tesson to join him on an expedition lasting several weeks to the Tibetan plateau to capture Panthera uncia on film. En route, the duo encounter the region’s locals and native species including the Tibetan antelope and fox.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Former rapper Anas arrives in the notorious Sidi Moumen neighbourhood of Casablanca, where he hopes to spark young minds at the Positive School of Hip Hop. At first, students are reluctant to convey their true feelings through their lyrics since many of the things they wish to discuss, especially religion and politics, are taboo. Anas encourages his wards to embrace their artistic self-expression and push back against the system with their raps. Parents are enraged.

Also Released This Week...

The village of Padaghattam is flanked by a sprawling forest on one side and a holy expanse of water on the other. When temple funds are embezzled, gung-ho social reformer Siddha risks life and limb in the name of the goddess to protect the interest of friends and neighbours.

Months have passed since Master of the Mystic Arts Dr Stephen Strange opened a portal to other realms. Haunted by nightmares of impending doom, Strange seeks out former Avenger Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch to help him repair the damage.

Cyber terrorist Laila wreaks havoc in the digital space and authorities seem powerless to end his reign of terror. The only person who can stop Laila is computer genius Babloo Ranawat, who is madly in love with self-made billionaire Inaaya.

Teenager Casey is alienated from her parents and the world. Trapped in a small town without obvious diversions, Casey indulges her love of ghoulish lore including an immersive online game called We're All Going To The World's Fair.