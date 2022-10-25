Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Award-winning podcaster Bobby Lieber wears his single status like a badge of honour and devotes more time to his career than personal connections. As such, he’s looking forward to a new role as curator of the first National LGBTQ+ History Museum, which is being opened in Manhattan. During a night out with good friend Henry, Bobby locks eyes with handsome jock Aaron Shepard, whose masculine energy is intimidating. Regardless, Bobby and Aaron begin to date.

Horror of the Week

Tess Marshall travels to Detroit for an important job interview and books accommodation for the night through an app in one of the city’s rundown neighbourhoods. Arriving at a house during a raging storm, Tess is shocked to discover the property has been double-booked and a man called Keith is already inside. With nowhere else to stay and inclement conditions outside, Tess ignores her intuition and agrees to spend the evening in the house with Keith ahead of her interview in the morning.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Models and influencers Carl and Yaya are invited on a free trip aboard a hyper-luxury yacht alongside business tycoons and heiresses, who behave abominably towards the captain and his crew. Staff hope to earn sizable tips by fulfilling every belittling whim of the obscenely rich clientele. When the vessel is shipwrecked during a violent storm, tables are turned and the most resourceful survivors like toilet cleaner Abigail take charge with shocking results.

Also Released This Week...

In March 2022, chart-topping rockers Coldplay began a world tour in support of their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres. Broadcast live from Argentina, this concert film allows fans around the world to get close to the action in a stadium filled with fireworks, lasers and LED wristbands.

Enola Holmes opens a detective agency in 19th-century London. Aided by Viscount Tewksbury, Enola is delighted to accept her first and only investigation: the disappearance of a young girl. To succeed, the plucky teenager will need to work as a team with friends and family.

The Jerry Garcia-fronted line-up of American rock band The Grateful Dead appears on the big screen for the first time in the previously unreleased complete April 17, 1972 concert from Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

Harry and best pals Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts for their second term under the auspices of sage Professor Dumbledore. The arrival of shockingly vain Professor Gilderoy Lockhart as the new Defence Against The Dark Arts teacher brings excitement to the school.

Raised in Stockholm, Swedish abstract painter Hilma af Klint is deeply affected by the death of her little sister Hermina. Her works of art explore a renewed interest in spirituality and are misunderstood by peers and contemporaries including one of her heroes, Rudolf Steiner.

Jamie Lloyd directs Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke's West End debut as Nina in Chekhov's comedy of unrequited love, jealousy and self-sacrifice, boldly modernised by Anya Reiss and recorded live on the stage of the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Since he was very young, Norman has been blessed with the ability to see dead people. Deranged uncle Prenderghast reveals that Norman is the only person who can break a witch's curse and save the town from an army of zombies.

Haunted by memories of the demon that tormented her mother years ago, Sister Ann pursues a calling to become the first female exorcist. She enrols in a school, recently reopened by the Catholic Church, and begins training under Father Quinn alongside fellow student Father Dante.

An Antarctic outpost takes in a dog that is being hunted by a party of crazed, gun-toting Norwegians. Little do RJ MacReady and his colleagues realise that the terrified canine is in fact a voracious alien with the ability to impersonate its victims.