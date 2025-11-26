Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and her new partner, con artist fox Nick Wilde, fail to gel in pursuit of justice so Chief Bogo issues the pair with an ultimatum. The dysfunctional duo must apprehend blue venomous pit viper Gary, the first snake to enter Zootropolis in years, or they will be split up for good. To successfully capture their reptilian prey, Judy and Nick venture into new parts of town and test their growing partnership to breaking point.

Drama Of The Week

Recovering alcoholic Lorenz Hart glides into one of his favourite New York City haunts, Sardi’s restaurant on West 44th Street, having quietly slipped out of the opening night performance of the musical Oklahoma! at the St James Theatre. The rootin’ tootin’ production is the work of Lorenz’s former creative partner, composer Richard Rodgers, and rival lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. Through gritted teeth, Lorenz is loathed to admit that the show is destined to be a smash hit.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Colin is a painfully shy and socially awkward gay man, who lives at home with his parents Pete and Peggy and occasionally sings in a barbershop quartet with his father. His terminally ill mother match makes him but Colin’s eye is drawn instead to leather-clad biker Ray, who seduces him in an alley. Colin enters into a BDSM relationship with Ray, agreeing to cook and clean for the biker and submit to his partner’s demands which include sleeping on a rug at the bottom of the bed.

Also Released This Week...

College basketball player Christy Martin finds "her thing" when she enters an amateur boxing competition and knocks out her opponents. She accepts help from a coach, James V Martin, who eventually becomes her husband. Behind closed doors, Christy is brutalised by James.

As Hitler's army marches into Vienna, Mr Knoller and his wife choose to stay in the city while their youngest son Freddie heads west. He arrives in the French capital and needs to raise money to pay for the forged papers that will secure him safe passage across the English Channel.

K-pop band Monsta X perform live at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The concert film celebrates the band's 10 years together and incorporates behind the scenes footage and performances of the greatest hits.

In 1968, Colonel Amadeus Jericho orders members of Vulture Squad led by Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker to travel into an isolated jungle valley on a top-secret mission. The men realise they are out of their depth when they discover living, breathing dinosaurs are at large in the war zone.

Tom Hardy narrates an inspirational feature-length documentary about efforts to protect one of the world's critically endangered species. The film travels to Kenya to meet dedicated wildlife ranger Kiloku, who hasn't lost a single black rhino to poachers in the past 10 years.

In October 2025, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan performed two consecutive nights on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in London to mark 25 years of Westlife. This concert film, recorded live in London, captures the Great Gatsby-themed staging of the event.

Documentary about one of the most enigmatic acts in rock history, compiled using archive footage of the members shot between 1966 and 1971 before lead singer Jim Morrison's death at the age of 27.