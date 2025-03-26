Blockbuster Of The Week
A Working Man (15)
Levon Cade is a former Royal Marines Commando, who proudly served his country for 22 years and now enjoys a quieter pace of life as a construction worker in Chicago. He is good friends with boss Joe Garcia and wife Carla. Joe’s 19-year-old daughter Jenny is kidnapped on a night out with friends and Levon leverages his skill set to spearhead a daredevil, one-man rescue mission. He learns that Jenny has been snatched by a human trafficking ring.
Action Of The Week
Novocaine (15)
Nathan Caine is an assistant bank manager, who has exceeded his predicted 25-year life expectancy by sheltering himself from the outside world, never eating solid foods and setting a three-hour timer on his watch to remind himself to urinate. Shortly after a dreamy first date with coworker Sherry, Nathan’s bank is robbed by Simon, Andre and his brother Ben, dressed as Santa Clauses. The three incapacitate Nathan, empty the safe and take Sherry hostage as a human shield.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
The End (12A)
It has been two decades since dire warnings about environmental catastrophe were proved right. Wealthy couple Mother and Father survived the devastation in their vast subterranean bunker, where they have raised a Son who has only known life underground. The family is joined in seclusion by Mother’s Friend, their Butler and a Doctor. During a regular sortie beneath the planet’s poisoned surface, the group stumbles upon another survivor, Girl.
Also Released This Week...
Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (15)
Recorded live at the Victoria Palace in London's West End, this Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the acclaimed British film concerns a spirited 11-year-old boy from County Durham, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer against the backdrop of the 1980s miners' strike.
La Cocina (15)
Chef Pedro oversees one of Manhattan's busiest kitchens, carefully co-ordinating food orders during the frantic lunch rush hours. His relationship with hard-working waitress Julia starts to fray as events spiral out of control and threaten to bring service to a standstill.
Royal Opera Live: Turandot (TBC)
Rafael Payare conducts Andrei Serban's staging of Puccini's final opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Emperor Altoum, ruler of ancient China, is desperate to see his spirited daughter Princess Turandot married so she can assume the throne.
Time Travel Is Dangerous (15)
Best friends Ruth and Megan run the ChaChaCha vintage emporium in leafy Muswell Hill, filled with artefacts and trinkets from the past. The two stumble upon a time machine and realise this miraculous discovery will allow them to source authentic wares for free as stock for their business.
The Woman In The Yard (15)
Ramona barely survives the car accident that claimed the life of her husband David. She recuperates with children Taylor and Annie in their remote farmhouse. Out of the blue, a woman draped from head to toe in black manifests on the front lawn.