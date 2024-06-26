Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sightless creatures, which hunt by sound, arrive on our planet as a meteor shower. Two strangers, Sam and Eric, bear witness to the slaughter when these extra-terrestrial predators crash-land in new York City and hunt screaming humans without mercy. To stay alive, the duo must stay quiet but in a world of technological conveniences, that is easier unsaid than done. Sam insists on bringing her beloved pet cat Frodo, increasing the probability of the tiniest sound betraying their location.

Western Of The Week

In the 1860s, apache Pionsenay instructs his tribe to attack the peace-loving Wyoming community of Horizon, where Christian families have settled in the hope of building a perfect life. The Kittredge clan comprising father James, mother Frances, daughter Lizzie and teenage son Nate fight for their lives against the invaders. Meanwhile, a wagon train heads for Horizon and pioneers including Matthew Van Weyden are determined to shape their destiny.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Sisters Inger and Ellen look forward to a coach trip to Paris. Ellen and husband Vagn are taking Inger, who lives in a care facility and is schizophrenic, to a place from her past. The heartrending odyssey forces the siblings to weather discrimination and pity. It transpires that Inger has a hidden agenda and her travelling companions become invested in the hunt for answers.

Also Released This Week...

A young girl named Mary dreams of becoming a famous chef and her beloved grandmother Emer actively encourages the passion. When Mary learns Emer is dying, the grief-stricken tween realises she will have to chase her dream without her greatest supporter.

A blackly humorous anthology of three loosely interconnected stories. In The Death Of R.M.F., compliant employee Robert allows his boss Raymond to dictate every decision he takes. In R.M.F. Is Flying, cop Daniel is initially delighted when his missing wife Liz returns home.

A quarter of a century after Riverdance first flowed, director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty reimagine the Irish dance spectacular with new lighting, projection, stage and costume designs for a 25th anniversary gala performance, recorded live at the 3Arena in Dublin.