Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Turtle brothers Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael have been raised in the sewers of New York by their mentor Splinter. The wise rat has sheltered his four wards from the cruelty of the human world but the brothers yearn to be accepted as normal teenagers by New Yorkers. They hope to win human hearts by performing selfless, heroic deeds with the help of their new friend April O’Neil.

Horror of the Week

Seventeen-year-old Mia is haunted by the suicide of her mother. On the anniversary of the death, Mia persuades best friend Jade and her boyfriend Daniel to accompany her to a seance involving an embalmed hand, which reportedly allows participants to connect with the departed. Mia takes part, desperate to reconnect with her mother, but her insatiable hunger for answers makes her vulnerable to predatory forces that languish in the dark.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A 4K restoration of Sofia Coppola’s poetic feature directorial debut. Four young men, on the cusp of sexual awakening in mid-1970s American suburbia, are shocked when the five sisters they desire suddenly and inexplicably commit suicide. In flashback, the boys recall their first encounters with the Lisbon girls – Bonnie, Cecilia, Lux, Mary and Therese – whose lives were always shaped by their overbearing mother and lackadaisical father.

Also Released This Week...

In the mid-1990s, Ty Warner's toy company, Ty Inc., is thriving but the introduction of Beanie Babies - limited edition stuffed creatures - eventually sparks an internet sensation and draws medical student Maya and single mother Sheila into Ty's chaotic orbit.

Kind-hearted village artist Lucas travels deep into the enchanted forest to locate a tree that bears a special insignia. In this realm of magic and wonder, Lucas locks eyes with inquisitive nymph Mavka, who yearns to rebuild bridges between the human and spirit worlds.

A feature-length documentary about the behind-the-scenes drama of the 1968 NBC Christmas special, which Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker had conceived to propel his prized asset back into people's homes and hearts.