Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sixty-year-old taxi driver and aspiring scriptwriter Kempton Bunton lives in 1961 Newcastle-on-Tyne with his long-suffering housekeeper wife Dorothy. After he loses his job, Kempton travels to London with his latest script and he pays a visit to the National Gallery to look at Goya’s painting of the Duke of Wellington. The portrait vanishes from the gallery. Kempton sends ransom notes demanding increased government investment in elderly care in exchange for the safe return of the canvas.

Musical of the Week

Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac pines for the beautiful Roxanne but cannot disclose his true feelings by virtue of his lowly social status and physical demeanour. She is pursued by the odious nobleman De Guiche but her heart belongs to a young soldier, Christian de Neuvillette, serving under Cyrano. He promises to take care of Christian and secretly pens lyrical love letters for the new recruit to woo Roxanne. These billets-doux cast a spell.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Lora manages a residential care home for at-risk teenage girls. Current residents include Alison, Audrey, Caroline, Justine, Novinha, Precieuse and Tamra. Lora and the staff try to maintain calm as the girls’ psychological trauma poses a risk to their safety, building to a horrific confrontation. Meanwhile, powerful board members make sweeping decisions about how the home should function to turn a profit in direct opposition to the tender approach taken by Lora and her team.

Also Released This Week...

Godfather Don Corleone refuses to enter into business with drug supplier Sollozzo. As tensions with his family heighten, Don Corleone tries to keep a tighter rein on his crumbling empire with help from his lieutenant Tom Hagen.

Trans man Caz returns home to the small dairy farming community of Rurangi in New Zealand a decade after he left for Auckland to transition and embrace his authentic self. During his time away, his mother died and he has lost touch with his Maori heritage.

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters bandmates Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Taylor Hawkins move into a mansion in Encino, California, to record a highly anticipated 10th album. The location is steeped in gruesome rock'n'roll history.

The century-old walls of Leith Theatre host director Hope Dickson Leach and Vlad Butucea's bold reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's story. A live audience in Leith witnesses the tug of war between Jekyll and Hyde as cameras capture the action for streaming to cinemas around the UK.

Warren Miller Entertainment's annual ski and snowboard film includes footage captured in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Montana, Utah and Wyoming with featured athletes including Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee completing the first-ever disabled ski descent of Denali.