Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

On February 26 1964, Jim Brown, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X congregate in Room 245 of the Hampton House Motel & Villas in Florida shortly after Clay has defeated Sonny Lister. Two bodyguards, Kareem and Jamaal, stand guard while Clay pokes fun at his defeated opponent – “I told you he’s ugly, you should see him up close!” – and prepares to publicly confirm his allegiance to the Nation of Islam by changing his name to Muhammad Ali.

Musical Of The Week

Speranza Scappucci conducts Sir David McVicar’s bold staging of Verdi’s passionate and thrilling opera based on The Lady Of The Camellias by Alexandre Dumas, broadcast live from the stage of the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona. Beautiful courtesan Violetta is gravely ill and is prone to dreadful coughing fits but she insists on a busy social life to keep her male clients satisfied. During one such meeting, she crosses paths with Alfredo Germont, who has admired her from afar for years.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Martha and her husband Sean are looking forward to parenthood in Boston, aided by their midwife Eva. A planned home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy and Martha struggles to pick up the pieces as her relationships with Sean and her domineering mother Elizabeth fracture. In the midst of healing, Martha must face Eva in court and publicly relive the worst day of her life.