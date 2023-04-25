Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Muslim teenager Ria Khan clings on to dreams of becoming one of Britain’s leading stuntwomen and she makes videos of her daredevil antics for a YouTube channel with the help of her sister Lena. The bond between siblings is tested when doctor Salim woos Lena and sweeps her off her feet to the visible delight of his controlling mother. A jealous and embittered Ria becomes suspicious of Salim and she employs her self-taught stuntwoman skills to confirm his true intentions.

Drama of the Week

Harold Fry is an unremarkable man, living quietly in a seaside town in south Devon with his wife Maureen. Out of the blue, Harold receives a letter from Berwick-upon-Tweed from his former work colleague, Queenie. “She’s in a hospice. She’s just saying goodbye,” he sombrely narrates to his wife. He pens a few simple, heartfelt words but the handwritten scrawl feels inappropriate. Harold spontaneously embarks on a physically gruelling 500-mile trek north to see Queenie in person.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Cafe waitress Signe and her boyfriend Thomas spark a dangerously competitive relationship of one-upmanship. Thomas unexpectedly finds fame as a contemporary artist, leaving Signe in the shade. She retaliates by inventing an attention-seeking new personality to curry sympathy across social media channels.

Also Released This Week...

George Foreman rises from humble origins to taste success with his fists at the 1968 Summer Olympic Games held in Mexico City. Success against Joe Frazier and Ken Norton solidifies his standing as a champion until the widely publicised Rumble In The Jungle against Muhammad Ali.

The end is nigh for Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians - Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula and Mantis - as writer-director James Gunn slips in a final mixtape to coincide with a daredevil mission to protect Rocket from his past. Let battle commence.

A documentary portrait of the acclaimed singer, assessing the enduring impact of Richard Wayne Penniman, whose flamboyance and vocals set him apart from his peers. Contemporaries and fans deliver glowing praise to camera, interspersed with archive footage.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's opera based on the life of boxer Emile Griffith with a libretto by Michael Cristofer. Champion is broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.