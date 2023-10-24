Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mike Schmidt accepts a position as night-time security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza entertainment centre, where families used to flock in their droves in the 1980s. He is desperate to earn money to keep a roof over the head of his younger sister Abby. Local police officer Vanessa visits the building during Mike’s first shift to distil the building’s grim history. Rumours persist that the animatronics come to life after midnight.

Thriller Of The Week

Twenty-year-old college student Margot works behind the concessions counter of her local multiplex between her anthropology studies. She gives her number to 33-year-old patron Robert and the pair volley pithy messages. When Margot and Robert meet again, his awkwardness jars with the quick-witted, “old-fashioned gentleman” he portrays online and Margot nurtures nagging concerns about the viability of a relationship.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Trans girl Coco rejects the name of Aitor on her birth certificate, uncertain who she is or why she must abide by gender binaries that divide boys and girls at playtime at school. The youngster exercises this curiosity during a family trip to the Basque Country with her mother Ane and siblings to visit their great aunt Lourdes. She is the village beekeeper and is delighted to answer Coco’s questions about apiaries and the world.

Also Released This Week...

Adam Maitland and wife Barbara are killed in a traffic accident on their way home to their beloved Connecticut country house. According to the rules of the Handbook For The Recently Deceased, the Maitlands must remain in ghostly residence, unseen by the new owners of the property.

Ex-convict Rob possesses the unique skill set to work as a carer to notorious recluse Dr Nina Jekyll at her isolated mansion. He needs the job to provide for his young daughter. Rob is blissfully unaware that he is a pawn in a deadly game masterminded by her alter ego, Rachel Hyde.

Born in 1862 in Vienna, Gustav Klimt was one of the trailblazers of the Art Nouveau movement and he intoxicated viewers with his erotically charged depictions of the female form. This documentary explores the symbolism and motifs of the work from Klimt's "Golden Period".

Documentary about the life and ambitions of German composer Fanny Mendelssohn, juxtaposing manuscripts, letters and interviews to explore how her creative flow was restricted by societal expectations.

A nameless hit man operates in the shadows, coolly taking out chosen targets. When his employers turn against him, the killer recalibrates to put former allies in his crosshairs to stay alive.

Aspiring filmmaker Mark Lewis is delighted to strike up a friendship with Helen, who lives downstairs. Little does she know that Mark acts out his dark desires by killing young women and capturing their final breaths on film.

Dr Elizabeth Derby accepts a troubled young man called Asa (as a new patient because he appears to exhibit symptoms of her specialism. In fact, Asa is in the thrall of an ancient supernatural curse and can transfer this malevolent spirit to a new host through physical touch.

Artist Audrey Amiss is in a grip of a mental health crisis in her London flat. Social worker Sandra is a regular visitor and against her better judgment, she agrees to drive Audrey to a local art gallery to hopefully exhibit her work.