Top Gun: Maverick (12A)


Tom Cruise as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski. Photo: Scott Garfield. Copyright: Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky summons Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to a mission briefing about a subterranean uranium enrichment plant on enemy soil. Maverick must train the Navy’s brightest young pilots to fly beneath radar and deliver an explosive payload.



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG)


Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts), Bob Belcher (H Jon Benjamin) and Teddy (Larry Murphy) in The Bob’s Burgers Movie, directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman. Copyright: 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Bob Belcher and wife Linda run a hamburger restaurant in a close-knit seaside community. Stress piles on the couple’s shoulders when a water main ruptures and creates a huge sinkhole in front of their business. Meanwhile, Belcher children Tina, Gene and Louise solve a murderous mystery.



Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts (15)


Photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children at Balmoral Castle. Copyright: World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo. All Rights Reserved.

An archive documentary conceived during the Covid lockdown, which pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving female head of state in the world as she enters her ninth decade of public service.



Between Two Worlds (12A)

Parisian writer Marianne Winckler relocates to the port city of Caen to immerse herself in a community of itinerant workers that make ends meet by cleaning the ferries that travel between Ouistreham and Portsmouth. Marianne records her observations as source material for a tome.

Get Carter (18)

Wheeler-dealer Jack Carter travels to Newcastle-upon-Tyne to hunt down the men responsible for killing his brother. He is drawn into a world of porn, violence and double-dealing presided over by local heavy Cyril Kinnear and his cronies

Lancaster (PG)

The last surviving veterans to fly Avro Lancaster bombers during the Second World War recount incredible stories of valour from over 75 years ago, enriched with newly re-mastered archive footage from the Imperial War Museum and other sources.

Men (15)

Widow Harper Marlowe recovers from the suicide of her husband James with a holiday in a rented countryside house. The owner Geoffrey welcomes her to the village of Coston and gives her the keys before Harper explores her surroundings and encounters a menagerie of quixotic locals.

Psycho (15)

Secretary Marion Crane embezzles $4000 from her employer and flees to the Bates Motel. She hides away in her room, unaware that schizophrenic owner and 'mummy's boy' Norman Bates is watching. She disappears without trace.

