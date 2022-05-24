Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky summons Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to a mission briefing about a subterranean uranium enrichment plant on enemy soil. Maverick must train the Navy’s brightest young pilots to fly beneath radar and deliver an explosive payload.

Animation of the Week

Bob Belcher and wife Linda run a hamburger restaurant in a close-knit seaside community. Stress piles on the couple’s shoulders when a water main ruptures and creates a huge sinkhole in front of their business. Meanwhile, Belcher children Tina, Gene and Louise solve a murderous mystery.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

An archive documentary conceived during the Covid lockdown, which pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving female head of state in the world as she enters her ninth decade of public service.

Also Released This Week...

Parisian writer Marianne Winckler relocates to the port city of Caen to immerse herself in a community of itinerant workers that make ends meet by cleaning the ferries that travel between Ouistreham and Portsmouth. Marianne records her observations as source material for a tome.

Wheeler-dealer Jack Carter travels to Newcastle-upon-Tyne to hunt down the men responsible for killing his brother. He is drawn into a world of porn, violence and double-dealing presided over by local heavy Cyril Kinnear and his cronies

The last surviving veterans to fly Avro Lancaster bombers during the Second World War recount incredible stories of valour from over 75 years ago, enriched with newly re-mastered archive footage from the Imperial War Museum and other sources.

Widow Harper Marlowe recovers from the suicide of her husband James with a holiday in a rented countryside house. The owner Geoffrey welcomes her to the village of Coston and gives her the keys before Harper explores her surroundings and encounters a menagerie of quixotic locals.

Secretary Marion Crane embezzles $4000 from her employer and flees to the Bates Motel. She hides away in her room, unaware that schizophrenic owner and 'mummy's boy' Norman Bates is watching. She disappears without trace.