Thomas Anderson is an award-winning designer of The Matrix video game trilogy. Based in San Francisco at the company he co-owns with business partner Smith, Thomas makes regular visits to a kindly therapist and swallows prescribed blue pills to calm the voices in his head. When a renegade operative called Bugs and a new iteration of Morpheus persuade Thomas to pop a red pill, humanity’s saviour takes another tumble down the rabbit hole with a motorcycle enthusiast called Tiffany.

Impatient to realise the witches’ prophecy that he will be anointed Thane of Cawdor and then “king hereafter”, Lord Macbeth and his wife murder King Duncan and frame the royal chamberlains. Rightful heirs Malcolm and Donalbain flee, fearful they may be next, and a vengeful Macduff clashes blades with the newly crowned king as Birnam Wood comes to life, just as the hags foretold.

Alexia is a serial killer, who lives with her unsuspecting parents. As a child, she suffered severe head trauma in a car crash and had a titanium plate fitted into her skull. Now fully grown, Alexia works as an alluring model in a car showroom and nurtures an unhealthy sexual attraction to the shiny automobiles. She falls pregnant after one erotically charged encounter with a car and hides her growing belly as she continues her reign of terror.

Sascha is a 42-year-old prostitute at a Berlin brothel, who earns money to provide for her 10-year-old son Max. A new girl, a 25-year-old Italian called Maria, arrives at the brothel and makes an immediate impact with her confident demeanour. Sascha is instantly drawn to the younger woman.

Erik Blake convenes his family in Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving at the duplex of his daughter Brigid and her boyfriend Richard. As well as Erik, the home is filled with the opinions of Brigid's mother Deirdre, sister Aimee and grandmother Momo.

Arjun Talwar is repeatedly denied the chance to play in the Indian cricket team and he eventually walks away from the sport. His young son Karan loves to play cricket and asks his father for an expensive Indian jersey. Arjun solemnly promises his boy that he will get him the jersey.

When a shadowy mastermind known as the Shepherd orders the assassination of the Archduke Ferdinand during the start of the First World War, the Duke of Oxford rallies his troops including right-hand-man Shola, housekeeper Polly and his headstrong 17-year-old son Conrad.