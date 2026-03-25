Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Smart fridge designer Polly Thompson resigns from her job for refusing to violate customers’ privacy with a hidden camera embedded in the appliance’s door. She moves to the countryside with husband Tim and their three children, Beth, Fran and Joe, to realise dad’s long-cherished dream of making fresh tomato sauce. Fran follows instructions inside a handwritten note to ascend an enchanted tree, which is home to fairy Silky and her magical friends.

Romance Of The Week

A bizarre car accident provides the unlikely catalyst for Ashley to ask her shell-shocked husband Carey for a divorce. He seeks refuge with good friends Julie and Paul, who reveal that they are in an open marriage and this arrangement has kept their relationship afloat. Paul is called away to attend to an urgent business matter in Manhattan. He leaves behind his wife and Carey to deal with a stressful incident and once the adrenaline rush abates, Carey and Julie have sex.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1937, newly appointed prosecutor Alexander Kornyev receives a letter from a prison detainee who claims they have been falsely accused by the current Soviet administration. The writer asserts they are the victim of agents of the secret police, the NKVD. Kornyev is a man of unwavering integrity and a dedicated Bolshevik, and he immediately suspects foul play. He embarks on a quest for justice that leads to the hallowed office of the attorney general in Moscow.

Also Released This Week...

A compilation of eight episodes on themes of play and friendship of the popular animated series charting the adventures of an inquisitive Blue Heeler puppy, younger sister Bingo and family. The programme includes Shadowlands, The Doctor, Mums And Dads, Circus, Muffin Cone, Wild Girls, Slide and Octopus.

Antonio Pappano conducts Barrie Kosky's staging of the bombastic third chapter of Wagner's Ring cycle, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Scheming dwarf Mime is determined to acquire the ring of power using his human foster child, Siegfried.

Mario and Luigi make a new friend, adorable green dinosaur Yoshi, as they continue their misadventures through various kingdoms. Princess Peach, ruler of Mushroom Kingdom, and her loyal subject Toad join the Brooklyn-based plumbers on a journey into outer space and across the galaxy.

Asia Reaves serves time for shooting her abusive father and 10 years later, she secures employment as a housemaid at the Virgil, one of the most exclusive residences in New York City. Mobile phones are surrendered at the door to superintendent Lily to guarantee the privacy of current residents. On her first night at the Virgil, Asia discovers the dark secrets that fester behind the heavily fortified entrance and she calls upon fighting skills learnt in prison to fight for her survival.

A 30th anniversary rerelease of Baz Lurhmann's reinvention of Shakespeare. Romeo and Juliet are the youngest members of their feuding clans, the Montagues and Capulets. In these tense times, Romeo and Juliet fall in love and attempt to continue their illicit liaisons, despite the heartache it would cause their parents.