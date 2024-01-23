Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Teenager Celie suffers horribly at the hands of her abusive father Alfonso until she is married off against her will to local farmer Mister, who expects her to take care of his three children. Celie’s spirited sister Nettie refuses to submit to Mister and she leaves Georgia but promises to write every day. Years pass and Celie is worn down to quiet subservience until Mister’s mistress, sultry jazz singer Shug Avery, sashays into town and lights a fire in the broken wife.

Thriller Of The Week

Former motocross champion and army veteran Jack Dawson returns home unannounced to care for younger brother Simon. He reluctantly accepts a job from criminal Silas to complete an open water pick-up of a mysterious package in the North Sea. Heading to the drop-off point, Jack discovers he has been double-crossed and when he returns home, Simon is missing. Jack heads into the night to rescue his sibling.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fortysomething screenwriter Adam lives alone on an upper floor of a recently constructed London apartment building, wrestling with a creative block as he attempts to channel childhood memories into words on his laptop screen. Out of curiosity, Adam visits his childhood home in Sanderstead, south of Croydon. Miraculously, he discovers the ghosts of his parents linger at the property and Adam has a chance to reconnect with the people taken from him just before he turned 12.

Also Released This Week...

Iris Lark has almost no memories of her late father Owen. She learns from the family solicitor that she has inherited a rundown pub in Berlin, The Queen's Head, which comes with "a special tenant" in the basement: a gnarled creature named Baghead.

A live recording of the popular stage musical with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End.

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina portrays the ill-fated gypsy temptress in Carrie Cracknell's compelling production of Bizet, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Daniele Rustion.

In 1918, young Italian soldiers return home to the town of San Giovanni Rotondo where wealthy landowners control fortunes in collaboration with the church. Men broken by their experiences during conflict are desperate to survive but winds of change are beginning to blow through the country.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe perform their greatest hits, recorded live at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen by performance director David Barnard using 14 cameras. The set list includes Always On My Mind, It's A Sin, Rent, Suburbia and West End Girls.