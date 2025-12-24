Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Best friends Doug and Griff became obsessed with the film Anaconda when they were children and they have always dreamed of remaking their favourite picture. When both men find themselves in the grip of a mid-life crisis, they fast track their film-making ambitions and head into the Amazon jungle with pals Claire and Kenny to shoot their slithering masterpiece. Local Ana and snake wrangler Santiago offer their support to the ultra-low budget, guerrilla film crew.

Drama Of The Week

Marty Mauser sells shoes in 1952 New York in a Lower East Side store run by his uncle Murray – one of the many doubters of Marty’s ambition to become a table tennis champion and represent his country with a ping pong paddle. Even his hypochondriac mother dismisses his dream. When an advance of his wages fails to materialise, Marty “appropriates” money from the shop’s safe at gunpoint to buy a plane ticket to London to compete in a tournament that could change everything for him.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Renowned actress Nora Borg and her sister Agnes mourn the passing of their psychotherapist mother Sissel. Estranged father Gustav Borg arrives during the funeral reception to offer his condolences. The film director comes bearing a deeply personal film script that he hopes will resuscitate his career and rebuild bridges when Nora agrees to play the lead role. She rejects the clumsy olive branch and Gustav looks to fast-rising American actor Rachel Kemp instead.

Also Released This Week...

A feature-length documentary paints a vivid portrait of one of the true chameleons of popular culture, whose indelible influence spanned music, art, fashion, film and TV. Archive footage and interviews trace the trajectory of his remarkable life and career.

A 4K restoration of Mexican writer-director Guillermo del Toro's 2001 supernatural thriller set during the Spanish Civil War. As the conflict enters its final weeks, young Carlos is taken to a remote orphanage run by demonstrative headmistress Carmen and elderly Professor Casares.

Thirty-something ex-con Millie Calloway lands the position of housemaid to Long Island housewife Nina Winchester and is thrilled to live in the family's attic as she cooks, cleans and tends to the mistress of the house, her husband Andrew and their young daughter Cecelia.

Singer Mike Sardina considers forming a Neil Diamond tribute act and he works with the repertoire with fellow performer Claire Stengl, anchored by the sing-along favourite Sweet Caroline. They form Lightning And Thunder.