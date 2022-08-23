Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Dr Nate Daniels is recently widowed and determined to heal the wounds of his two daughters, 18-year-old Meredith and 13-year-old Norah. The family travels to South Africa, where Nate first met his wife, for an expedition around a game reserve managed by old family friend and wildlife biologist Martin Battles. A dream safari turns into a nightmare when the family unit and Martin encounter a massive rogue lion, which views all humans as prey after a close encounter with blood-thirsty poachers.

Romance of the Week

London’s most eligible bachelor, Jeremy Malcolm, has an extensive list of requirements for a woman worthy to be his bride. When Julia Thistlewaite is jilted by Mr. Malcolm because she falls short on one of these qualities, she vows revenge. Julia enlists the help of good friend Selina Dalton to pose as Mr. Malcolm’s ideal match and then break his heart when he has fallen helplessly under her spell. A wicked plan, conceived by a woman scorned, threatens to unravel.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fiercely independent single parent Marie has been a sex worker for 20 years. She has regular clientele in Strasbourg and a designated piece of the sidewalk, where she plies her trade to raise her 17-year-old son Adrien on her own terms. When Adrien is expelled from class, Marie refuses to accept any compromise to her son’s bright future. She enrols him in a revered private culinary school and resolves to do whatever it takes to pay the extortionate tuition fees.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live in the Vrijthof in Maastricht in The Netherlands, this open-air concert has become an annual showcase for Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu. After a two year hiatus due to Covid, he shares the stage with the 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra for an uplifting programme.

Movie star Ray Chinda receives a threatening email, demanding a huge ransom for a compromising sex tape. He is convinced the email is a hoax but cannot take the risk of being disgraced in the eyes of his wife and family.

In this feature-length documentary shot in 2021, singer-songwriter George Ezra and two friends emerge from isolation to walk 1,200 miles from Land's End, the most southerly point of England, to John O'Groats, the northern tip of Scotland.

Following the death of her mother, orphan Evie yearns for a connection to a blood relative. She takes a DNA test and learns she has a long-lost cousin from England called Oliver. He invites Evie to a lavish countryside wedding - an upstairs downstairs fantasy that is too good to be true.

Business mogul Humberto Suarez agrees to finance an adaptation of a cherished literary work directed by award-winning filmmaker Lola Cuevas. He allows Lola to take full control of casting and she chooses two polar opposites, stage actor Ivan Torres and film star Felix Rivero, as her leads.