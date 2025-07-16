Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Evil wizard Razamel kidnaps Papa Smurf with the help of his long-suffering assistant Joel to retrieve a magical book, which holds the key to siphoning goodness out of the universe. Brave Smurfette leads a troupe of courageous Smurfs including No Name, Vanity and Grouchy on a daredevil rescue mission to save the plucky patriarch. Razamel’s embittered brother Gargamel and cat Azrael forge a fragile alliance with the Smurfs to defeat the nefarious scheme.

Romance Of The Week

In 1971 Dublin, hard-working civil servant William Coughlan quits his job and announces his calling as a painter to his incredulous wife Bette and 17-year-old son Nicholas. Meanwhile, island schoolmaster and poet Muiris Gore and his wife Margaret are devastated when their son Sean suffers a fit during a walk with younger sister Isabel. He is rendered mute and immobile and Isabel reluctantly heads to the mainland to further her education.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Office worker Craig Waterman has a habit of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, even when it comes to celebrating his wife Tami going into remission for cancer. The couple are attempting to sell their home when Craig receives a package intended for one of the neighbours. He delivers the parcel and meets new arrival Austin Carmichael, a local TV weatherman who possesses the natural easy-going charm that Craig so obviously lacks. The two men become mainstays in each other’s lives.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Stanley Kubrick's Oscar-winning 1975 costume drama. Fortune-hunting Irishman Barry Lyndon lusts after his beautiful cousin, Nora, but her fancy is taken instead with Captain Quin. Falling victim to a con, Barry learns to fend for himself with the help of various colourful characters including a dandy highwayman.

Enigmatic herald Silver Surfer announces the impending arrival of ravenous space god Galactus, who intends to devour Earth. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm must leverage their various abilities to defeat Galactus and prevent humanity's extermination.

Landowner Master Kent presides over a medieval-era Scottish village where locals work the land tirelessly for the common good. Kent's childhood friend, Walter Thirsk, is one of these farmers. He sacrificed home comforts as a townsman for the love of a woman, Kitty Gosse

Danica, Eva, Milo, Stevie and Teddy are involved in a deadly car accident. Rather than report the crime and accept the consequences, the quintet cover up their involvement and make a pact to stay silent. One year later, a mysterious hook-wielding figures stalks the teenagers.