Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Duke Leto Atreides receives a proclamation from the Emperor to assume control of harvesting Spice on the desert planet Arrakis from sworn rivals House Harkonnen led by corpulent Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. House Atreides relocates to Arrakis, home to superstitious desert-dwelling people called The Fremen, whose eyes glow blue from prolonged exposure to highly addictive Spice. The natives believe The Duke’s son Paul is a messiah from ancient prophesy who will set them free.

Comedy of the Week

Arthur Howitzer Jr is editor of The French Dispatch, a supplement of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun written by American ex-pats based in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blase where the scent of revolution hangs in the air. When he dies, the staff including beret-wearing travel writer Herbsaint Sazerac, cartoonist Hermes Jones and copy editor Alumna reminisce on the high-brow publication’s golden years and prepare words of wisdom for a final edition.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Twentysomething Sophie is waitressing tables and dating chef Jean, secretly dreaming of the day that her passion project, a graphic novel, is in print. She lands a job at a famous publisher in Paris and hopes this will be a springboard to fame and fortune. Quite the opposite, Sophie’s life spirals out of control when she discovers she is pregnant and tells Jean, who dumps her. Faced with the possibility of bringing up a baby on her own, Sophie searches for a new man.

Also Released This Week...

Tim Templeton discovers his infant daughter Tina is an operative from BabyCorp on a top-secret mission to gather intelligence on Dr Erwin Armstrong and his unconventional teaching methods at the Acorn Centre for Advanced Childhood.

The Peter Pan of pop marks his 80th birthday with a live broadcast of one of the final UK dates of his The Great 80 Tour, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in London to cinemas around the world. The set list includes hits from across his long and illustrious career.

Anxious high school student Evan writes letters to himself to boost self-confidence. Classmate Connor Murphy steals one of these missives shortly before he takes his life. Connor's distraught parents, Cynthia and Larry, find the letter and mistakenly believe Evan was friends with their son.

A compendium of episodes of the computer-animated TV series Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! based on popular characters from The Beano. Dennis, his beloved dog Gnasher and fearless friends JJ, Rubi, Pieface and his pet potato Paul run amok on the streets of Beanotown.

Fearsome outlaw Nat Love learns that his sworn enemy, Rufus Buck, is about to be released from prison. Love gathers together his posse - old flame Stagecoach Mary, fiery-tempered right-hand man Bill Pickett and Jim Beckwourth - intent on hunting down and killing his rival.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M Blow's memoir featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Christopher Luscombe directs Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba as Brad and Haley Flaherty as Janet in Richard O'Brien's cult rock 'n' roll musical comedy, broadcast live from the stage of the Peacock Theatre in London.

A dutiful son leaves his village in India to study abroad and seek work to send money to his family. The student struggles to fit in as an immigrant in Canada but he finds a job as on a construction site for cash in hand. Unfortunately, the foreman refuses to pay the student and turns nasty.