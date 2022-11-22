Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Searcher Clade is a 40-year-old farmer in the kingdom of Avalonia, who tends a sprawling plot to provide for his crop-dusting pilot wife Meridian and teenage son Ethan. Out of the blue, the Clades receive a visit from Callisto Mal, the leader of Avalonia. She desperately needs Searcher’s expertise to avert ecological disaster. Meridian, Ethan and the family’s three-legged dog Legend join Searcher on a daredevil descent into uncharted territory.

Comedy of the Week

Eccentric billionaire Miles Bron, co-founder of tech giant Alpha, sends ornate puzzle boxes as invitations to a murder mystery-themed party on his private Greek island getaway. Recipients include his close friends, former business partner Andi Brand and detective Benoit Blanc. When the sound of a real gunshot reverberates across the Aegean paradise, Blanc is perfectly positioned to peel back layers of deceit and expose at least one blackened heart.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Senegalese immigrant Aisha works long hours in the home of wealthy white New York couple Amy and Adam as a nanny for the couple’s young daughter, Rose. There is visible tension between Amy and Adam but Aisha coolly navigates these choppy waters, saving her earnings to bring her young son to the United States. That dream is jeopardised when trickster spider Anansi and water spirit Mami Wata from West African folklore gate-crash Aisha’s waking dreams.

Also Released This Week...

Teenager Maren learns from her absent father that she may have inherited her hunger for human flesh from the mother she has never known. She embarks on a quest to track down the missing matriarch and crosses paths with fellow "eater" Lee.

Olivier Award winner Mark Gatiss rattles chains as Jacob Marley in Nottingham Playhouse's staging of his adaptation of Charles Dickens' wintry fable starring Nicholas Farrell as miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. The production was filmed live in 2021 in London.

A blockbuster exhibition devoted to the portrait work of Paul Cezanne brings together more than 50 canvasses by the influential post-Impressionist painter. Director Phil Grabsky's film offers cinema audiences an opportunity to closely scrutinise these priceless works accompanied by interviews.

Geppetto is devastated when his son Carlo is killed during the First World War by a wayward bomb dropped on their village church. Fuelled by grief and alcohol, the wood carver fashions a puppet which is magically brought to life by a Wood Sprite.

Clifford Chatterley desires an heir to continue the bloodline but injuries sustained in the Great War prevent him from fulfilling this marital task. Consequently, he gives wife Constance his blessing to fall discreetly pregnant by another man and her eye falls upon gamekeeper Oliver Mellors.

Hard-hitting biographical drama based on the true story of New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who spearheaded an investigation into the history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women linked to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Trawlermen Mr Graham, Budgie, Codge and Curly learn that Mr Barr, owner of the docks, intends to sell the land to the Divine Residential Group. In response, Mr G, Budgie, Codge and Curly plot to steal more than half a million pounds from Mr Barr's safe.

Bookish wunderkind Matilda has the misfortune to be raised by garish used car salesman Mr Wormwood and his monstrous wife. The precocious youngster harnesses dormant telekinetic powers when she enrols at Crunchem Hall under hulking headmistress Agatha Trunchbull.