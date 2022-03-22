Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

War veteran Will Sharp faces crippling medical bills to protect his beloved wife Amy and keep his family intact. He has nowhere to turn except to his adopted brother, Danny, a career criminal with a nose for trouble. Danny is masterminding the biggest bank heist in the city’s history and offers Will a cut of the 32 million dollar haul, more than enough to cover Amy’s life-saving surgery. Unfortunately, the getaway from the robbery goes spectacularly awry and Will and Danny hijack an ambulance.

Horror of the Week

Korean immigrant Amanda and her daughter have cut themselves off from the outside world by nurturing bee colonies to produce honey on their remote farm. The two women avoid the trappings of modern technology and live off the land, relying on each other for company and compassion. Out of the blue, Amanda receives the ashes of her estranged mother, who exerted a vice-like grip when she was alive. The late matriarch’s unwelcome presence has an unsettling effect on the farm.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Julie kisses farewell to her twenties in the midst of an existential crisis of her own making. Adding to her restlessness and regret, Julie’s older boyfriend Aksel is a successful graphic novelist, who is ready to commit and settle down. One night, Julie throws caution to the wind by impulsively gate-crashes a party where she meets charming Eivind. She jettisons Aksel and embarks on a passionate relationship with the new man in the hope that he will spark her back to life.

Also Released This Week...

Visceral study of a hard man's rise and dramatic fall, based on the life and writings of Australian vigilante killer Mark Brandon Read aka Chopper from the maximum security of Pentridge prison in the 1970s to media notoriety in the 1980s.

American tenor Matthew Polenzani assumes the title role in Sir David McVicar's staging of the original five-act French version of Verdi's epic opera of doomed love, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Dr Michael Morbius is afflicted with a rare blood disorder. In pursuit of a medical breakthrough, he takes a dangerous gamble that revitalises his ravaged body. Newfound strength comes at a terrifying price. Michael must hunt and drink human blood to feed the darkness that has been unleashed.

A fictionalised account of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who journey far from home before they dedicate themselves to fighting for their country in the 1920s. The men battle courageously against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.