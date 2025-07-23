Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Scientist Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, his wife Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, her cocksure brother Johnny Storm aka Human Torch and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm aka The Thing are protectors of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic Earth. Enigmatic herald Silver Surfer announces the impending arrival of ravenous space god Galactus, who intends to devour the planet. The Fantastic Four must leverage their various abilities to defeat Galactus and prevent humanity’s extermination.

Animation Of The Week

Master pickpocket Mr Wolf and his crew comprising Mr Piranha, Mr Snake, Ms Tarantula and Mr Shark are struggling to be accepted as good guys after a lifetime of skulduggery on the wrong side of the law. When an all-female group of criminals offers the tantalising promise of ‘one last job’, Mr Wolf and associates come out of retirement to prove they still have what it takes to steal, scam and deceive with aplomb.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Young mother Frankie Rhodes suffers from dyschronometria, a rare neurological condition which prevents her from accurately perceiving and estimating time. She relies on cassette tapes to stay focused and guide her through life, all in service of protecting young daughter Cynthia from the inevitably of losing a parent to the disease. A mysterious woman hires Frankie for a risky job: to help her make a clean getaway from her controlling and violent brother, Henry.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary celebration of some of the ardent fans of the South Korean boy band and ho they have slavishly supported Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V through good times and bad.

Lissy Lunies lives in the countryside with husband Gerd, who has dementia and innocently walks into other people's homes. The wife lacks the mobility to keep up with her spouse and she is faced with the realisation that Gerd may require an assisted living facility.

A 40th anniversary rerelease of Richard Donner's action-packed romp. Mikey Walsh, his older brother Brandon and friends Mouth, Chunk, Data, Andy and Stef embark on a madcap adventure to uncover a pirate's ancient treasure in order to save their family homes from foreclosure. En route, the tykes bond and discover their inner strength.

#1 and #2 are American strangers who wake up in bustling Senegal with bombs strapped to their chests. A timer on each device shows they have just 10 hours to follow instructions from a villainous caller on the end of a Bluetooth earpiece.