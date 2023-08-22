Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

To mark Juneteenth, the national holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, hostess with the mostest Morgan and her boyfriend Shawn invite a group of friends to a cabin in the woods to party. Allison, Clifton, Dewayne, King, Shanika, Lisa and her cheating ex-boyfriend Nnamdi are blissfully unaware they are about to be targeted by a deadly adversary, who will force them to play a blatantly racist board game called The Blackening.

Comedy of the Week

Joan Rubinsky, doyenne of the Adirond ACTS theatre camp for children in upstate New York, suffers a severe reaction to strobe lighting in a student production of Bye Bye Birdie and slips into a coma. Her vlogger son Troy assumes control of camp, applying his “entrepreneurial” spirit to keep debtors at bay. Meanwhile, drama director Amos Klobuchar and music director Rebecca-Diane audition the new intake for this season’s productions.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Twelve-year-old Georgie has been living alone in an east London council house since the death of her mother. The imaginative adolescent has survived on her own by convincing social services and the mother of a best friend that her uncle Winston is taking care of her. Reality bites with the unexpected reappearance of her estranged father Jason. He threatens to expose his daughter’s secret unless she lets him into the house and Georgie begrudgingly welcomes her absent parent.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live in the Vrijthof in Maastricht in The Netherlands, this open-air concert has become an annual showcase for Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu. He shares the stage with the 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra for an unabashedly romantic programme.

Drew and May are experienced divers, who revel at the prospect of exploring undiscovered underwater worlds. On a perfect day for a dive, the sisters venture beneath the waves and are caught in a landslide, Countless rocks cascade down from the surface and May is pinned down by debris.

Abel is powerless to stop his 60-year-old mother Sylvie from marrying one of the prison inmates in her drama class. Once Michel completes his sentence, the ex-con joins forces with Sophie to open a flower shop. Abel is deeply suspicious and spies on his new stepfather.

Concert film and documentary about South Korean singer-songwriter and actor Kangdaniel aka Kang Eui-geon as he prepares for a 2022 solo concert in Seoul including performance footage and behind the scenes material about the performer's struggles with his mental health.

Hard-working family man Shelby loses his job as a mechanic and is desperate to keep a roof over the head of his wife and daughter. He foolishly agrees to act as a getaway driver for his hot-headed brother-in-law Trey.

A digitally restored 4K presentation of Antoine Fuqua's brutal crime thriller, approved by the director. LAPD undercover Detective Sgt Alonzo Harris operates above the law. Idealistic new recruit Jake Hoyt is assigned to train under Alonzo and bears witness to corruption and extreme prejudice.