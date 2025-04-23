Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The past returns to haunt young Treasury agent Marybeth Medina when someone close to her dies and their final words, etched on their arm, are: “Find the accountant”. Understanding the cryptic message, Marybeth tracks down mathematical genius Christian Wolff aka The Accountant and entreats him to help her crack the case. Christian is subsequently reunited with his brawny brother Braxton and he provides additional firepower when the investigation attracts unwanted attention.

Drama Of The Week

New York novelist and writing teacher Iris is devastated when her erudite mentor, Walter, commits suicide and leaves behind various female admirers and an unusual bequest: his Great Dane named Apollo. Iris lives in an apartment that doesn’t allow pet residents so she is forced to find a new home for her unruly four-legged inheritance. As she spends time with Apollo and treats the animal as a confidant, Iris becomes emotionally attached to the hulking pet.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Julie is a tennis prodigy destined for greatness on the professional stage once she completes her training at an elite Belgian academy under head coach Jeremy. Shocking news reaches Julie and other students that the academy’s previous golden girl, Aline, has taken her life. Jeremy is suspended, pending a far-reaching internal investigation, and the spotlight falls on Julie as the person who works closest with him.

Also Released This Week...

In June 2018, survivors of sexual assault filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against the Travis County District Attorney's Office and Austin Police Department, alleging their cases had been mishandled. A feature-length documentary follows the lawyers and survivors as they seek justice.

Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann blaze a trail through the Great Depression as criminal lovebirds in an award-winning stage production of the musical featuring a book by Ivan Menchell, music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Don Black. Recorded live in London.

Mayor Silverwing and his family, including newly hatched son Goldbeak, are reportedly killed in an airplane crash. In fact, little Goldbeak survived the crash and has been raised in Peckington Roost by warm-hearted chicken Biddy with the help of uncle Shanks and Goldbeak's inventor sister Ratchet.

Director Richard Eyre resets Mozart's domestic comedy to a manor house in 1930s Seville, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Joana Mallwitz.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Donald Petrie’s rollicking comedy. FBI agent Gracie Hart is forced to go undercover as an entrant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to track a serial killer known as "The Citizen". Aided by beauty consultant Vic Melling, Gracie attempts to transform herself into a beautiful and well behaved young lady.

A 20th anniversary rerelease of director Joe Wright’s lustrous version of Austen. Mrs Bennet is delighted when dashing bachelor Charles Bingley moves onto the neighbouring Netherfield estate. Bingley is extremely eligible and would be a perfect match for one of Mrs Bennet's five daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine and Lydia.

A 20th anniversary release. Fearing for the life of his pregnant wife Senator Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker falls under the spell of conniving Emperor Palpatine and abandons the Force in favour of the Dark Side. As Anakin succumbs to the powers of the Sith, he comes into conflict with mentor Obi-wan Kenobi.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, conniving director of the CIA, sets a deadly trap for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Ava Starr aka Ghost, Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster and super soldier John Walker. Individually, these misfits don't stand a chance.

Elvira dreams of a dashing suitor to shepherd her away to a life of luxury. Unfortunately, she must perpetually live in the shadow of her stepsister Agnes. When the prince of the realm announces his intention to marry, Elvira resolves to do whatever it takes to catch his eye.

One year has passed since Melanie disappeared and her sister Clover needs answers. She heads to a remote valley in the company of her friends Abel, Max, Megan and Nina. The group is murdered at the hands of a deranged killer and the victims are doomed to repeat the night.