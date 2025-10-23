Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Morgan Grant has devoted her life to raising 16-year-old daughter Clara and supporting her doctor husband Chris, who works at a local hospital where her younger sister Jenny is a nurse. Morgan’s carefully ordered life is shattered when Chris dies in a car accident and the other passenger in the car turns out to be Jenny. The circumstances of the accident confirm Chris was having an affair with Jenny, which devastates Morgan and Jenny’s husband Jonah.

Drama Of The Week

In 1981, Bruce Springsteen completes his world tour to promote double album The River with two sweat-drenched concert dates in Cincinnati. Columbia Records executive Al Teller expects Bruce to capitalise on his rising fame with a new LP of singles to rival top 10 hit Hungry Heart. Instead, the physically exhausted singer-songwriter returns to his hometown of Colts Neck, New Jersey and exorcises demons on more than a dozen tracks captured on a four-track recorder in his bedroom.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1970s Massachusetts, amateur art thief JB Mooney intends to take what doesn’t belong to him to provide for his wife Terri and two young sons, Carl and Tommy. He notices lax security at a local museum and hatches a hare-brained plan to steal four paintings by American abstract artist Arthur Dove. JB recruits two willing accomplices, Guy Hickey and Larry Duffy, and when one of them drops out, Ronnie Gibson joins the larcenous fold.

Also Released This Week...

Jay Scheib directs the recording of a live performance of the high-octane rock'n'roll musical written by Jim Steinman based on Meat Loaf's 1977 album, about a rebellious youth called Strat, who falls in love with the daughter of the despotic leader of a post-cataclysmic city.

Betrayed by the yakuza, devil hunter Denji has been reborn as the unstoppable Chainsaw Man by fusing with his beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita. In his striking new guise, Denji is caught in a brutal tug of war between devils, hunters and their mutual enemies.

A 4K restoration of Neil Marshall's bloodthirsty follow-up to Dog Soldiers to mark the film's 20th anniversary. One year ago, thirty-something Sarah suffered a mental breakdown. She joins five friends on a caving expedition in the Appalachian Mountains.

A compilation of cartoons, songs and interactive games featuring children's favourites such as Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Bluey and Mickey Mouse. Audiences are encouraged to sing aloud, stand up and dance, clap and join in with the interactive games.

Troublesome tyke Charlie Little is placed with her long-lost aunt Dinah, who runs a faltering farm in the village of Mugford. The youngster possesses magically abilities that would make Monty Don green-fingered with envy and she nurtures a monstrous pumpkin christened Peter.

Hedda Gabler boosts the chance of her academic husband George securing a professorship by throwing a lavish party at their estate. The guest of honour is Professor Greenwood, who can influence George's promotion. Tension crackles in the air with the arrival of Eileen Lovborg.

Lily Bart is a successful and beautiful socialite whose looks and charm begin to attract the wrong sort of suitor. Succumbing to social expectations and setting her sights on a wealthy husband, she misses out on her one chance of happiness with Lawrence Selden.

Pilfering raccoon Falcon steals food to provide for animal friends and he joins forces with a badger named Hans to orchestrate the daring robbery of a Christmas feast from a moving train. The plan goes smoothly at first and Falcon successfully hacks into the locomotive's technical system.

Mia Brennan is obsessed with finding her younger sister, Riley, who vanished while looking for the mysterious own of Shelby Oaks. Nightmarish memories of a demon from her childhood resurface as Mia contends with a series of disturbing paranormal events.

For his entire life, teenage tooth fairy Van has been told of rigid traditions that prevent fairies and goblins from mixing but when he sets eyes upon science-obsessed goblin girl Gemma, something stirs. Van and Gemma join forces to repair the longstanding rift between their two tribes.