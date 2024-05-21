Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a biker gang led by the commanding Dementus. The party heads to the Citadel ruled by The Immortan Joe. Two despots collide in a brutal war for supremacy and young Furiosa is caught in the middle.

Animation Of The Week

As a cute, wide-eyed kitten, Garfield is abandoned by his father Vic and left to fend for himself in an alleyway. Many years later, an unexpected case of catnapping reunites Garfield with his larcenous pater, who is heavily indebted to diabolical feline Jinx. Vic must steal over 1,600 quarts of milk from Lactose Farm or her snarling henchdogs Roland and Nolan will dole out some not-so-cartoonish violence. Vic, Garfield, Odie and lovesick bull mascot Otto join forces for the outlandish robbery.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Mariam prepares to sit important medical exams following the sudden death of her grandfather. He has left behind debts the 25-year-old, her mother Fariha and younger brother Bilal will never be able to settle. Adding to Mariam’s misery, random men abuse and belittle her with impunity, knowing her complaints will be summarily dismissed by those in power. Yearning for support and affection, Mariam turns to fellow medical student Asad, who has returned to Pakistan from Canada.

Also Released This Week...

The Diehl family inherits an enchanted grandfather clock. Young son Taylor discovers the family heirloom can turn back time by moving the hands anticlockwise. The enterprising tyke enlists his two siblings to harness the clock's powers to mend his parents' broken marriage.

Renton and his pals, Sick Boy, Spud, Tommy and psychotic Begbie, are part of a disenfranchised generation of heroin-addled youngsters in 1980s Edinburgh. Renton tries to escape the clutches of his addiction, but succumbs to temptation with his posse.

Chinese immigrant and grafter Chan Lok Kwan falls foul of triad boss Mr Big and seeks refuge in the Walled City, ruled with an iron fist by Cyclone. He takes pity on Chan and offers the fugitive a new home. Mr Big's goons dare not stray onto Cyclone's territory.

Triple Olivier Award nominee Prince choreographs a spectacular dance theatre show about three separated siblings on a journey of self-discovery, based on the songs of Sting, recorded live on the stage of Sadler's Wells in London in 2022.