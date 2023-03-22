Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Hit man John Wick lays low in New York City with crime boss the Bowery King, hoping to avoid an early grave at the hands of the High Table, which controls organised crime across the globe. One member of the powerful inner circle, the Marquis Vincent de Gramont, declares war on John and he blackmails blind assassin Caine into doing his bidding. Bone-crunching action moves from the west coast of America to Osaka, Berlin and Paris.

Horror of the Week

Novelist James Foster hopes some quality time with his wife Em on an isolated island resort will jolt him out of a rut and validate his existence as an artist. His bruised ego is massaged by fellow guest Gabi Bauer, who claims to be a fan of his work. She is staying at the same resort with her architect husband Alban. They persuade the Fosters to break the rules, which stipulate guests should remain on the compound at all times, and tragedy strikes.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

French couple Antoine and Olga feel comfortable in their chosen home of a Galician village in rural Spain but the locals consider the couple outsiders. A focal point for this simmering hostility is brothers Lorenzo and Xan, who hope to make money from a planned wind farm. Unfortunately, Antoine and Olga vote against the construction of a wind turbine, sparking full-blooded conflict with the siblings.

Also Released This Week...

Gal pals Lou, Trish, Betty and Maura are devoted fans of the same American football team: the New England Patriots. A radio show runs a competition to win tickets to the forthcoming Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The women win and embark on a road trip.

Simmy travels from India to leafy Allison is deliriously in love with fiance Nathan and looking forward to their wedding. A fatal road accident involving Nathan's sister Molly turns Allison's life upside down and she loses almost everyone she holds dear.

Mitsuha Miyamizu is a schoolgirl in the town of Itomori, who yearns to escape provincial life for the hustle and bustle of the city. She gets her wish when she is magically transported into the body of Tokyo schoolboy Taki Tachibana.