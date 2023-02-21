Blockbuster Of The Week
What's Love Got To Do With It? (12A)
During a pitch meeting with boorish film company executives, documentarian Zoe Stevenson proposes an intimate portrait of her next-door neighbour Kaz Khan, who has agreed to an arranged marriage overseen by his parents. The project, dubbed Love Contractually, is hastily greenlit and Zoe and her camera wilfully intrude on Kaz’s day-to-day existence as he meets with Mo the Matchmaker and is eventually paired via Zoom with softly spoken law student Maymouna, who lives in Pakistan.
Comedy of the Week
Cocaine Bear (15)
Millions of dollars of drugs belonging to notorious smuggler Syd Dentwood are ditched in Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia before the plane goes down. Dentwood tasks trusted drug dealer Daveed and his son Eddie with recovering the waylaid narcotics to avoid violent repercussions from Colombian associates. They come face to snout with a 500-pound apex predator, which has consumed a large quantity of the jettisoned cocaine and is attacking anyone in its drug-crazed path.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Broker (12A)
Dong-soo volunteers at a church with a baby box, where unwanted infants can be left without judgment. Occasionally, Dong-soo steals one of the abandoned babies, erasing the CCTV evidence of his wrongdoing, and sells the child on an adoption black market with his cash-strapped business partner Sang-hyun. When mother Moon So-young unexpectedly returns for her baby and threatens to expose Dong-soo and Sang-hyun’s scam, they agree to bring her on the journey to find new parents for her child.
Also Released This Week...
Boy George & Culture Club: One World, One Love (TBC)
For the final date of the band's 2023 US tour, vocalist Boy George, guitarist and keyboard player Roy Hay and bassist Mikey Craig perform at the Fred Kavli Theatre of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks, California. The concert is broadcast live to cinema audiences around the world.
Brian & Roger Eno Live At The Acropolis (U)
The musical brothers perform together live for the first time in front of a sell-out crowd at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheatre in Athens, playing tracks from the album Mixing Colours in the company of special guest artists.
Joyland (15)
Haider is the softly spoken youngest son of a lower middle class Pakistani family living in the heart of the conservative city of Lahore. He crosses paths with transgender starlet Biba and secretly takes a job as a background dancer at the erotic theatre where Biba performs.
Luther: The Fallen Sun (15)
Disgraced London police detective John Luther (Idris Elba) is determined to lay to rest the ghosts of an unsolved murder. He risks more than his reputation to break out of prison and hunt down a sadistic serial killer in a thriller directed by Jamie Payne.
Selfiee (12A)
Regional Transport Office inspector Om Prakash is a diehard fan of Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar and yearns for a selfie with his screen idol. Exciting news reaches Om Prakash that Vijay will be coming to Bhopal to shoot his next picture and the actor requires a fast-track driving licence.