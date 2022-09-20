Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Jack Chambers is a technical engineer for the Victory Project, which conducts top-secret work in a desert under the guise of “the development of progressive materials”. Employees (all men) live in the insular 1950s community of Victory, built by the company’s CEO Frank, with their girlfriends and wives, including Jack’s adoring spouse Alice. A shocking act at a company soiree opens Alice’s eyes to grave imperfections in her “sun-baked paradise”.

Drama of the Week

Robert spirits his belligerent mother Ruth from England to New Zealand to convalesce, where he can keep an eye on her with the help of a nurse, Sarah. He also hopes the stubborn and irascible matriarch might be company for his troubled teenage son Sam, who is struggling to deal with the death of his mother. The boy has been expelled from boarding school and is primed to self-destruct. Sam shares a dark outlook on life with Ruth and they form an unexpectedly tender bond.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

After years abroad, former actress Sangok returns to Seoul to stay with her sister Jeongok. Sangok reconnects with her restaurateur nephew and makes plans to meet with celebrated film director Jaewon to discuss a possible return to the screen. Sangok is not completely honest with her sister about her reasons for returning home but time is fleeting and she wants to savour every moment.

Also Released This Week...

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated release of Avatar: The Way Of Water on December 16, the highest-grossing film of all time returns to the big screen to remind audiences about the fight for survival on a distant moon. In the 21st century, paraplegic war veteran Jake Sully signs up for a tour of duty on Pandora.

A fictionalised biopic of Norma Jeane Mortenson from childhood, where she suffers abuse at the hands of her emotionally volatile mother Gladys. As Norma blossoms into the screen siren that the world knows as Marilyn Monroe, she is chewed up by a studio system run by powerful men.

Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn preside over Stonebridge from their decaying manor. Rollo is a greedy man who believes the only path out of financial destitution is to marry off his youngest child Lady Catherine - known as Birdy - to a wealthy suitor. Birdy vociferously disagrees.

Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Ronnie James Dio replaced Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath before he formed his own band DIO. This feature-length documentary traces his rise including previously unseen footage and personal photos interspersed with interviews with family and friends.

Hamish Considine travels from London to Ireland to inspect a house bequeathed to him by an aunt when he is involved in a head-on collision. Seventeen-year-old Evan escapes from the wreckage of the other car but a 15-year-old passenger is killed.

Daisy Evans directs a revival of Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier's acclaimed production of Puccini's emotionally wrought and tragic romance, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Nicola Luisotti.

Arthur Hughes plays Shakespeare's most notorious villain opposite Minnie Gale as Queen Margaret in an emotionally wrought staging directed by Gregory Doran, which was recorded live on the stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Sidney Poitier made history in 1964 when he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Lilies Of The Field. This feature-length documentary explores the actor's legacy on the big screen and beyond Hollywood in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Dr Rose Cotter leads a consultation with a disturbed patient, Laura Weaver, who claims she is the only person who can see a pernicious threat. During the session, a rictus grin becomes affixed to Laura's face before she takes her own life.