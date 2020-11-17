Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Almost 20 years ago, Abe Applebaum was the cause celebre of the close-knit community of Willowbrook. As a fresh-faced teenager, Abe set up his own detective agency with mayor’s daughter Gracie Gulliver as receptionist. When Gracie vanished without trace, Abe failed to unmask the culprit. Now 32, Abe stills runs the detective agency. Out of the blue, high school student Caroline sombrely enters his office. “Somebody murdered my boyfriend. He was stabbed 17 times,” she reveals.

Documentary Of The Week

An eye-opening documentary, which exposes corruption at the heart of the Romanian political establishment following the 2015 a fire at Bucharest’s Colectiv club, which left 27 dead and 180 injured. Burn victims perished from their non-life threatening wounds in hospital and one doctor turned whistle-blower. A team of tenacious investigative journalists subsequently uncovered healthcare fraud on a grand scale.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

RKO Pictures invites wunderkind director Orson Welles to make his first picture and he chooses booze-sodden playwright and journalist Herman J Mankiewicz to pen a script. With typist Rita Alexander on hand to deliver pages as quickly as possible, Mank draws on his friendship with William Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies to produce the mammoth first draft of Citizen Kane. However, a power struggle develops between Mank and Welles for control of the picture.