Luckless Uber driver Maddie Barker is distraught after her car is towed away as part of a court order for assets seizure. Faced with the possibility of losing her mother’s house, she answers an advert from a married couple, who are offering a Buick Regal car to anyone willing to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he attends Princeton. Maddie promises to bring Percy out of his shell.

Widowed war photographer Augie Steenbeck and his brood, including academically brilliant eldest son Woodrow, arrive unceremoniously in Asteroid City for a Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets convention. Woodrow and four other children are being feted at a ceremony hosted by General Grif Gibson. Shortly after a speech by quixotic scientist Dr Hickenlooper, parents, children and dignitaries witness a close encounter of the third kind connected to a fallen meteorite,

A feature-length documentary co-directed by celebrated French writer Annie Ernaux and her son David pores through a treasure trove of previously unseen home movies from 1972 to 1981 to chronicle family dynamics as Ernaux was beginning her career with the autobiographical work Les Armoires Vides. The film is an intimate record of a marriage in crisis and a study of a social class through a decade of significant cultural change.

Twenty-five years after Indiana Jones and British professor Basil Shaw failed to locate a time travel artefact called the Antikythera, the eponymous adventurer receives a visit from his goddaughter Helena Shaw. She is convinced that she reunite the two halves of the Antikythera.

Greg Laurie is disillusioned with the wilting flower power of his peers and he seeks a new direction in his life. Hippie street preacher Lonnie Frisbee kindles that spark for Greg and they join forces with pastor Chuck Smith to open the doors of a church to a new kind of preaching,

Greg LeMond is the only male American cyclist to win one of the most gruelling road races in the world: the Tour de France. This documentary relives LeMond's achievements in 1989, when he claimed the yellow jersey without the support of his team or mentor Bernard Hinault.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Matthew Bourne's award-winning staging of the fairy tale romance, savour this recording of a live performance on the stage of Sadler's Wells in London starring Hannah Vassallo as Princess Aurora and Dominic North as her sweetheart.

Bionic-armed knight Ballister Boldheart is falsely accused of murdering Queen Valerin and may also lose his boyfriend Ambrosius Goldenloin in the process of clearing his name. Anarchic anti-heroine Nimona, who can shape-shift into any creature, rallies to Ballister's cause.

Documentary about the rise of pop duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley from best friends in the 1970s to music icons in the 1980s, recounted through archival interviews and footage.