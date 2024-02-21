Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In 1920s Littlehampton, deeply religious spinster Edith Swan receives a series of obscenity-laden anonymous letters, which outrage her parents Edward and Victoria. They are convinced foul-mouthed Irish neighbour Rose Gooding is behind the missives and persuade local police to arrest the prime suspect. As Rose stands trial, WPC Gladys Moss fears they have arrested the wrong person and she defies her boss to gather evidence on the real perpetrator.

Horror Of The Week

During the Stone Age, Adem leads a tribe of early humans in search of a new home. The six-strong party includes Adem’s pregnant mate Ave, younger brother Geirr, son Heron, elder Odal and outcast Beyah. When young Heron is snatched by something that lurks in the darkness, the tribe fractures and resourceful loner Beyah holds the key to vanquishing a relentless foe.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Social worker and care worker Sylvia is a recovering alcoholic – 13 years sober – who lives in Brooklyn with her teenage daughter Anna. Reluctantly, Sylvia attends a high school reunion with her sister Olivia and one of the attendees, Saul, follows her home. It transpires that Saul has early-onset dementia and requires constant care from his brother Isaac. Sylvia agrees to take up a position as Saul’s carer and she uses the experience to exorcise terrifying ghosts of her past.

Also Released This Week...

Hired killer Wilson heads for the Atlantic Ocean and Fuerteventura, the second largest of Spain's Canary Islands, to eliminate a target he has never met. The contract is delayed and Wilson savours the local culture, befriending bartender Gloria, who eventually introduces him to her mother Anne.

Tanjiro Kamado continues his quest to restore the humanity of his demonically possessed sister Nezuko by becoming a Hashira under mentor Gyomei Himejima. Training is intense but necessary for Tanjiro to achieve his goals. Meanwhile, demon king Muzan Kibutsuji pursues Nezuko.

Sir Ian McKellen assumes the lead role in Sean Mathias's bold reimagining of Shakespeare's tragedy, recorded in various rooms and performance spaces of the Theatre Royal Windsor. Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, is tormented by the sudden death of his father.

Members of the British Palestine Police Force maintain order towards the end of the First World War. As increasing numbers of Jews flee Hitler's tyranny, officers Tom Wilkin and Geoffrey Morton are tasked with capturing Avraham Stern, leader of the underground Zionist movement Irgun.