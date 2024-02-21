Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

Wicked Little Letters (15)


Timothy Spall as Edward Swan, Olivia Colman as Edith Swan and Gemma Jones as Victoria Swan in Wicked Little Letters, directed by Thea Sharrock. Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh. Copyright: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

In 1920s Littlehampton, deeply religious spinster Edith Swan receives a series of obscenity-laden anonymous letters, which outrage her parents Edward and Victoria. They are convinced foul-mouthed Irish neighbour Rose Gooding is behind the missives and persuade local police to arrest the prime suspect. As Rose stands trial, WPC Gladys Moss fears they have arrested the wrong person and she defies her boss to gather evidence on the real perpetrator.



Horror Of The Week

Out Of Darkness (15)


Iola Evans as Ave, Safia Oakley-Green as Beyah, Luna Mwezi as Heron, Chuku Modu as Adem, Kit Young as Geirr and Arno Luning as Odal in Out of Darkness, directed by Andrew Cumming. Copyright: Signature Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

During the Stone Age, Adem leads a tribe of early humans in search of a new home. The six-strong party includes Adem’s pregnant mate Ave, younger brother Geirr, son Heron, elder Odal and outcast Beyah. When young Heron is snatched by something that lurks in the darkness, the tribe fractures and resourceful loner Beyah holds the key to vanquishing a relentless foe.



Critic's Choice Of The Week

Memory (15)


Peter Sarsgaard as Saul and Jessica Chastain as Sylvia in Memory, directed by Michel Franco. Copyright: Bohemia Media. All Rights Reserved.

Social worker and care worker Sylvia is a recovering alcoholic – 13 years sober – who lives in Brooklyn with her teenage daughter Anna. Reluctantly, Sylvia attends a high school reunion with her sister Olivia and one of the attendees, Saul, follows her home. It transpires that Saul has early-onset dementia and requires constant care from his brother Isaac. Sylvia agrees to take up a position as Saul’s carer and she uses the experience to exorcise terrifying ghosts of her past.



Also Released This Week...

American Star (15)

Hired killer Wilson heads for the Atlantic Ocean and Fuerteventura, the second largest of Spain's Canary Islands, to eliminate a target he has never met. The contract is delayed and Wilson savours the local culture, befriending bartender Gloria, who eventually introduces him to her mother Anne.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training (15)

Tanjiro Kamado continues his quest to restore the humanity of his demonically possessed sister Nezuko by becoming a Hashira under mentor Gyomei Himejima. Training is intense but necessary for Tanjiro to achieve his goals. Meanwhile, demon king Muzan Kibutsuji pursues Nezuko.

Hamlet Starring Ian McKellen (12A)

Sir Ian McKellen assumes the lead role in Sean Mathias's bold reimagining of Shakespeare's tragedy, recorded in various rooms and performance spaces of the Theatre Royal Windsor. Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, is tormented by the sudden death of his father.

Shoshana (15)

Members of the British Palestine Police Force maintain order towards the end of the First World War. As increasing numbers of Jews flee Hitler's tyranny, officers Tom Wilkin and Geoffrey Morton are tasked with capturing Avraham Stern, leader of the underground Zionist movement Irgun.

