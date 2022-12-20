Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Whitney Houston rises from humble beginnings, proudly singing in church alongside her mother Cissy until she catches the eye of influential record producer Clive Davis. He moulds Whitney into a global icon and she embraces her new found independence, which creates an emotional divide between the singer and her father parents. Best friend and assistant Robyn Crawford provides Whitney with support as she navigates the media spotlight, falls in love with Bobby Brown and raises a daughter.

Drama of the Week

In 1877 Vienna, Empress Elisabeth of Austria lingers in melancholy in a separate wing to her husband Emperor Franz Joseph I, perpetually at the mercy of gossip-mongering newspapers that fixate on her appearance. Tightly corseted by societal expectations that dictate how a woman should behave, the empress travels to Northamptonshire in the spring of 1878 to visit her sister and she risks scurrilous rumours by savouring a simmering flirtation with riding instructor Bay.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1830, senior figures at West Point military academy are shocked when a cadet is found dead in the early hours of the morning and the mortician discovers the deceased man’s heart has been removed. Local detective Augustus Landor is enlisted to quietly solve the case without damaging West Point’s reputation. A code of silence between cadets thwarts Landor’s efforts to unmask the perpetrator so he joins force with a trainee called Edgar Allan Poe, who is openly disdainful of military tradition.

Also Released This Week...

Army Captain Herman Suvorin learns that Countess Ranevskaya may have sold her soul in exchange for always holding the right cards during a game. He is desperate to know her secret so he aligns himself with her young ward Lizavetta.

Documentary about a former British soldier in the grip of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, who gains an optimistic outlook on life after he joins a conservation project in South America and fosters an orphaned ocelot cub named Khan.