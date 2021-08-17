Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Orphaned martial arts fighter Snake Eyes is determined to avenge the murder of his father. Scheming Yakuza boss Kenta offers to help Snake Eyes find the murderer if he will assassinate the kingpin’s cousin, Tommy. As a man of honour, Snake Eyes refuses. A deeply grateful Tommy takes Snake Eyes to Japan to meet his grandmother Sen, who presides over the Arashikage clan of noble warriors. Snake Eyes agrees to undergo three ferocious challenges to prove his worth.

Horror of the Week

Schoolteacher Beth is devastated when her architect husband Owen takes his life, seemingly out of the blue. She wallows in grief in the lake house that Owen built for them, emotionally supported by friend and work colleague Claire and neighbour Mel. During her fitful sleeping hours, Beth experiences strange visions that suggest either she is losing her mind or there is a ghostly presence in the lake house.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary about an extraordinary fight for survival in northeastern Syria where the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) still wields power. The film focuses on Mahmud, Ziyad and other volunteers from the Yazidi Home Center, who are driven to rescue Yazidi women and girls being held as sex slaves – or Sabaya – in the Al-Hol Camp guarded by Kurdish forces. Accompanied by former Sabaya and female infiltrators, Mahmud and Ziyad extract girls and women under a cover of darkness.

Also Released This Week...

Sensible, mild-mannered marmoset Passepartout dreams of travelling the world. By chance, he crosses paths with greedy frog Phileas, who accepts a wager to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days. If Phileas succeeds, he will be rewarded with 10 million delicious clams.

Barbie Roberts travels to New York from her beachside home in Malibu, hoping to impress tutors of the summer program at Handler School For Performing Arts. A stone's throw from Broadway, Barbie is stunned to meet a fellow student also called Barbie Roberts.

Following a series of airplane hijackings, a rough and ready agent, codename BellBottom, leads India's first covert operation to bring the situation under control. A gifted chess player, scholar and top athlete, BellBottom is well placed to outwit the hijackers.

After a nasty fall, stand-up comedian Kate has an x-ray and a check-up, which reveals a lump on one of her breasts. She begins treatment and a colourful coterie of patients undergoing similar treatment inspires Kate to remain positive and fiercely determined in the face of adversity.

Film censor Enid develops a fascination with the oeuvre of director Frederick North, whose on-screen muse Alice Lee has recently vanished without trace. This disappearance echoes deep-rooted trauma in Enid's past: her sister Nina vanished many years ago.

Conni prepares for a kindergarten camp away from home. The girl's beloved pet cat Mau stows away unseen in the school coach and is happily reunited with Conni at camp. Unfortunately, cats are not permitted under penalty of expulsion so Conni must keep Mau hidden from teachers.

A young pregnant queen called Lila feels suffocated by love and unable to exercise meaningful choices. As she tussles with her destiny, Lila unlocks a devastating paranormal power within and harnesses the ability to create and end life.

When a popular Japanese game show uses one of Kurupt FM's tracks, the whole crew is invited to Tokyo to capitalise on the new found fame. MC Grindah, DJ Beats, Decoy, Steves and hapless manager Chabuddy G excitedly travel to Japan where slick A&R man Taka whips them into shape.

Robin Feld was one of the star chefs of Portland's thriving restaurant scene until he turned his back on the industry to live as a hermit in the Oregonian wilderness with his beloved truffle-snuffling pig. When the sow is kidnapped, Robin reluctantly returns to his old stomping ground.

In near future Miami, extreme weather has left most of the city languishing underwater. On the fringes of this sodden and broken society, private investigator Nick Bannister helps his clients access lost memories with the help of his business partner, Watts.

Twentysomething miner Maxime is consumed by guilt for his role in the car accident that caused irreparable physical injuries to his childhood friend Julien. Following an explosion at the mine, Maxime vows to rescue friends and colleagues including Julien's father Mario.