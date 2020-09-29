Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Thanks to a truce, relations between cats and dogs remain cordial for the benefit of everyone, including their human owners. The fragile peace is monitored by operatives from an organisation called Furry Animals Rivalry Termination (Fart) using a state-of-the-art covert surveillance system. Arch villain Pablo the parrot hacks into the wireless system to broadcast a frequency that only dogs and cats can hear. Old rivalries spiral out of control, threatening a resumption of hostilities between the species.

Documentary Of The Week

In an illustrious career which began on screen in September 1954, natural historian Sir David Attenborough has been fortunate to travel to almost every nook and cranny of the planet. Now 93-years-old, he presents a sobering documentary, which he describes as his witness statement and a vision for the future. Over the course of 83 minutes, Attenborough looks back over highlights from his career and ruminates on the relentless destruction of wild habitats in the name of mankind’s progress.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Angry protesters make their voices heard against President Lyndon B Johnson outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago for his policies relating to the Vietnam War. There are ugly clashes with police and eight defendants are indicted: Rennie Davis, David Dellinger, John Froines, Tom Hayden, Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Bobby Seale and Lee Weiner. The men stand trial in front of Judge Julius Hoffman.

Also Released This Week...

Elfkins live below the streets of Cologne in a quaint village hidden from prying eyes. Spirited outcast Elfie has yet to discover her artisan calling. She ventures above ground to meet a human, who can teach her a craft. Two fellow Elfkins, Buck and Kipp, follow her.

In her early 20s, Jane is abandoned at the altar by dashing beau Johnny - a devastating betrayal that coincides with her diagnosis with paranoid schizophrenia. She takes medication to manage her condition, affording some semblance of an independent life.

New York playwright Radha is careening at speed towards 40 as she struggles to achieve her creative breakthrough. She takes the bold step of reinventing herself as rapper called RadhaMUSPrime, working closely with musician D to hone her lyrical rhymes.

Mother-of-two Laura is a writer with a creative block, who is convinced that her high-flying husband Dean is having an affair. She seeks counsel from her art dealer father Felix, an inveterate womaniser who knows a thing or two about the art of seduction.

Thomas and his wife Helle raise two daughters Caroline and Emma. Harmony sours at speed when Helle announces she is divorcing her husband because he intends to transition to becoming a woman.

The Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman reminisces about his extraordinary life, illustrated with previously unseen home movies, photographs and memorabilia from the guitarist's vast personal archive. In his own words, Wyman chronicles the journey of a reluctant rock star.

Colm retreats from his wife Claire following the death of his alcoholic father. Wallowing in misery, Colm sparks a dangerous affair with a male escort called Jay, who will happily blackmail a client to line his pockets. Their passionate encounters reinvigorate Colm.

Award-winning celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland captured some of the most well known images of Marilyn Monroe. This affectionate documentary looks back over Kirkland's career and ruminates on his lasting impact on 60 years of pop culture.

In 1990 on the eve of the Football World Cup, Luciano Pavarotti, Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo made their debut as The Three Tenors at the ancient baths of Caracalla. This documentary looks back to that first concert and the sequel in Los Angeles.