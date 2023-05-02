Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Adam Warlock attempts to kidnap Rocket at the behest of the raccoon’s sadistic creator, the High Evolutionary. The explosive abduction fails and Rocket is badly wounded. The Guardians deduce their wise-cracking mammal pal will perish within 48 hours unless they can disable the kill switch connected to his heart. A re-energised Peter Quill aka Starlord spearheads the hare-brained heist of kill switch codes from the High Evolutionary’s headquarters.

Romance of the Week

Celebrated war poet and essayist Robert Graves returns from the front line with physical and psychological wounds. He is traumatised by first-hand experiences of the conflict and struggles to reconnect with his wife Nancy. Young poet Laura Riding gate-crashes this solemnity and reignites his passion for verse and the written word. With Nancy’s blessing, Robert takes Laura as his muse and lover.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Middle-aged tailor Halim and wife Mina have lived contentedly with an unspoken secret, his homosexuality, for many years as they work together to run a caftan store in a traditional medina. Halim extinguishes his desires to maintain the public facade of a happy couple but new apprentice Youssef immediately alters the delicate and fragile equilibrium. As Mina contends with her faltering health, her husband is inextricably drawn to Youssef.

Also Released This Week...

An elite squadron of Chinese Air Force test pilots face their personal demons in the air and on the ground. Led by Commander Zhang, the daring recruits risk their lives to overcome critical technical failures and test the latest fighter jets to their limit.

Twentysomething street vendor Ali works on the fringes of the law in Tunisia. After his father dies of cancer, Ali becomes the reluctant man of the house, in charge of keeping a roof over the heads of his sisters Alyssa and Sarra.

Young master Ip visits 1930s Hong Kong and intervenes in a kidnapping attempt. His courageous efforts ignite a turf war with a human trafficking ring. The gang retaliates by kidnapping one of Ip Man's friends, forcing the brave hero to fight to the death against a boxing champion.

Children's book illustrator Mira Ray is struggling to cope with the death of her fiance. She sends texts to her late beau's mobile device, blissfully unaware that the number has been randomly reassigned to journalist Rob Burns, who is assigned to write a feature on singer Celine Dion.