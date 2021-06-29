Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Blissfield Valley High School student Millie Kessler is bullied and harangued by fellow students but she tries to rise above the abuse. After a homecoming football game, where Millie fulfils her duties as school mascot, she is attacked by a mass murderer dubbed the Blissfield Butcher. He inflicts a non-fatal wound with an ancient dagger and the following morning, Millie and the killer are shocked to discover they have traded bodies.

Comedy Of The Week

Following the sudden death of her husband Franklin, Manhattan heiress Frances Price braces for insolvency. Thriftier with words and feelings than her husband’s fortune, Frances agrees to discreetly sell off her belongings, convert the proceeds to cash and relocate to a vacant Parisian apartment owned by her one true friend. Frances’ emotionally stunted son Malcolm terminates an engagement to his bewildered fiancee to accompany his mother and the family cat, Little Frank.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Disillusioned teacher Martin and his fellow educators Nikolaj, Peter and Tommy are losing faith in their ability to mould impressionable young minds at a high school in Copenhagen. The four men are inspired by a scientific study, which claims alcohol can stimulate creativity and ease stress. In response, the teachers drink to maintain a steady blood alcohol level during the working day. The experiment is a surprising success.

Also Released This Week...

For one day only, the popular CBeebies animated series aimed at pre-schoolers, which is based on the books by Ted Dewan, takes over selected cinemas with a compilation of seven episodes.

Natasha Romanoff is on the run from US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross. She vanishes off the grid and surfaces in Norway with help from private contractor Rick Mason. Natasha's past gate-crashes this Scandinavian seclusion and she reunites with 'sister' Yelena.

An eternally optimistic quokka named Daisy has a seemingly impossible dream: to win the annual World's Scariest Animal championship despite being one of the cutest critters on the planet. Unperturbed, Daisy tracks down washed-up former champion Frankie Scales to help her achieve her dream.

An intimate documentary about rock band Idles, which goes on tour with members Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis, reflects on the band's career highs and addresses the thorny issue of mental health.

Another chance to enjoy Richard Madden and Lily James, who appeared together in the 2015 film version of Cinderella, as star-crossed lovers in Shakespeare's heart-breaking romance. Kenneth Branagh's 2016 theatre production was recorded live at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.

Born and raised in Hampstead, author Jackie Collins courted controversy with her racy first novel, The World Is Full Of Married Men. This documentary melds fact and fiction to recount Collins' trailblazing life, narrated by close friends and family.

A documentary about rap music label Death Row Records and its former CEO, Suge Knight. Presenting new material and previously unheard evidence, the film contends that members of the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Renton and his pals, Sick Boy, Spud, Tommy and psychotic Begbie, are part of a disenfranchised generation of heroin-addled youngsters in 1980s Edinburgh. Renton tries to escape the clutches of his addiction, but succumbs to temptation with his posse.

Formed in the 1970s, WITCH - We Intend To Cause Havoc - became Zambia's most popular rock band. This documentary explores the life of lead singer Jagari and the band's recent resurgence when a new generation of western fans discovered the band's output.