Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In December 1938, young London broker Nicholas Winton visits Prague as part of the British Committee for Refugees in Czechoslovakia. He witnesses the terrible plight of families who have fled the Nazis and with the aid of his mother, Nicky secures safe passage for 669 children to London before the borders close. Fifty years later, Nicky is haunted by the faces of those he couldn’t save.

Romance Of The Week

Fourteen-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu is introduced to singer Elvis Presley, 10 years her senior, at a party in 1959 Bad Nauheim in Germany, where her stepfather Captain Beaulieu is stationed in the US military. Despite the concerning age difference, Elvis and Priscilla date and in 1962, after Elvis completes his service, he invites her to stay with him in Graceland under the care of his cherished grandmother Dodger.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Lau Kai Yuen is a senior investigator with the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), which was established to combat corruption in Hong Kong under British colonial rule. When a giant conglomerate, the Carmen Group, collapses unexpectedly, Lau Kai Yuen begins an exhausting search for the truth. He pinpoints chairman and overseas Chinese businessman Ching Yat Yin as the epicentre of the bribery and mismanagement.

Also Released This Week...

Retired major league baseball player Ray Waller is devastated moves into a new home with his wife Eve and their children Izzy and Elliot. Ray persuades Eve that the property's swimming pool will aid his physical therapy. However, a malevolent force lurks out of sight.

Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s stirring biblical opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York, which stars baritone George Gagnidze in the demanding title role of Elijah Moshinsky’s production.

A documentary tribute to the Scala cinema in London, which gained revered status during the post-punk Thatcher years by screening a diverse programme of sexploitation, LGBTQIA+, martial, arts, horror and cult films. The film includes previously unseen archive footage and clips.