Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mike Schmidt, former night-time security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza entertainment centre, has managed to protect his younger sister Abby from the truth about what happened to animatronic menaces Freddie, Bonnie, Chica and Foxie. When the girl sneaks out to reunite with her pals, Mike returns to the scene with police officer Vanessa to face the nightmare once more and expose dark secrets about Freddy’s origins.

Comedy Of The Week

Larry chokes to death on a pretzel at a gender reveal party and regains consciousness as his younger self on a train as it pulls into The Junction. This is the holding area for newly departed souls transitioning to personally matched paradises. Afterlife co-ordinator Anna shepherds Larry through the process and he decides to wait for his wife Joan. When she materialises in a hospital gown, the tearful reunion is interrupted by Joan’s dreamy first husband Luke, who died in the Korean War.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Car mechanic Vahid bears the physical and psychological scars of his time in prison. He unexpectedly encounters Eghbal, whose prosthetic leg has the same distinctive squeak as his torturer behind bars. Vahid is convinced that Eghbal was his tormentor and he kidnaps him with the intention of exacting long overdue revenge. To confirm his dark suspicions, Vahid visits other former prisoners and victims for their opinions about whether Eghbal could be responsible for their anguish.

Also Released This Week...

A sparkling 4K re-release of Jean Vigo's 1934 classic. A village girl called Juliette falls in love with a young barge captain called Jean and they marry, sailing off aboard his barge. When the craft stops off in Paris, she cannot resist secretly visiting the city of her dreams.

Pasvik Folk High School and its staff draw inspiration the three powerful Norn deities in Norse mythology, who manipulate the threads of fate. Cameras follow a group of teenagers who spend an unconventional "gap year" in the snow-laden wilderness with teachers and Siberian huskies.

A 25th anniversary release of Ron Howard's live-action version of Dr Seuss. The Grinch is a mean-spirited recluse with a heart two sizes too small who loathes Christmas and all that the festive season entails. Disguising himself as Santa Claus, the Grinch attempts.

Bill loads a gun and pulls the trigger intending to end the life of his spirited protegee, The Bride. Little does he realise that she will survive a direct shot to the brain and that four years and six months later, she will wake from her coma and vow revenge on Bill and his accomplices.

A documentary portrait of New Zealand's prime minister, Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern, which goes behind the scenes of the political spin to explore life for Ms Ardern after her historic election win. She talks about being only the second leader in history to become a mother whilst in office.

A live performance of Peter Wright's classic festive production set to Tchaikovsky's score, broadcast from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Charlotte Politi. Loosely based on a story by ETA Hoffmann, The Nutcracker opens with a lively party on Christmas Eve.