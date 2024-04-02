Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In the fictional Indian city of Yatana, Kid wears a gorilla mask as he fights for money in an underground fight ring. This cheap disguise conceals the orphan’s deep-rooted grief about the murder of his mother Neela during a police raid orchestrated by sadistic chief Rana Singh. Kid vows revenge and slowly manoeuvres close to his unsuspecting prey by working at a high-end brothel controlled by Queenie. Vengeance comes at a price and for Kid, it may be his life.

Comedy Of The Week

Humble Joan leads the peasant revolt against unpopular Dark Ages tyrant Queen Dagan. The toppled monarch goes on the run with her trusted servant Shulmay in search of a new army to restore her rightful place on the throne. Lowly dung shoveller Bobik agrees to accompany Dagan and Shulmay on their odyssey to the coast with treacherous royal adviser Leofwine and two guards on their trail.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Single parent Takumi and daughter Hana live in the village of Mizubiki, where they enjoy a modest way of life in step with the changing seasons. This uncluttered, harmonious existence is threatened by plans to build a glamping site near Takumi’s home so city residents can supposedly ‘escape’ to nature. Company representatives Mayuzumi and Takahashi arrive from Tokyo to discuss the development with residents and they reveal the project will have a negative impact on the local water supply.

Also Released This Week...

American novitiate Margaret Daino travels to 1971 Rome to work at an orphanage run by Sister Silvia before she formally takes her vows and devotes herself to God. Far from home, Margaret senses dark forces at work within the orphanage and she questions her faith.

Senegalese cousins Moussa and Seydou leave their home in Dakar to seek a new life in Italy. The gruelling odyssey takes them through Mali, Niger and Libya using false passports and bribes where necessary to secure safe passage. En route, Moussa and Seydou experience the cruel beauty of the desert.

Thirteen-year-old sea monster Luca Paguro lives on the Ligurian Sea floor with his parents. A chance encounter with another monster, Alberto Scorfano, coaxes Luca onto dry land, where he discovers that his iridescent green scales magically become human flesh in the sun.

A triple-bill of Kenneth MacMillan's one-act ballets comprising Danses Concertantes, Different Drummer and Requiem set to music by Stravinsky, Anton Webern and Arnold Schoenberg, and Faure respectively is broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.

Concert film featuring BTS band member Suga as he performs solo on a 25-date tour in 10 cities in front of legions of adoring fans including special duets on stage with band mates RM, Jimin and Jung Kook.

Jessica arrives uninvited to Tom and Sarah's final meal in their London home and hangs herself in the garden following an argument. The couple realise the sale of their house will fall through if the buyer finds out about Jessica's suicide and formulate a madcap plan.

College graduate Leying lives with her parents to find herself during an extended period of solitude. Venturing into the outside world, Le Ying encounters boxing coach Hao Kun and misreads his intentions. She agrees to become his student in the hope that she can spark romance.