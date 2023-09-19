Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Barney Ross and the team square off against arms dealer Suarto Rahmat and his private army, who are planning to inflame global tensions with stolen nuclear detonators. The terrorists intend to launch the deadly payload from a cargo ship off the coast of Russia, triggering war with America. Ross, second-in-command Lee Christmas, his girlfriend Gina, sniper Gunner Jensen, demolitions expert Toll Road and new recruit Easy Day must storm the vessel to prevent Rahmat from enacting his plan.

Comedy Of The Week

In January 2021, prominent hedge funds face eye-watering losses when readers of online social network Reddit trigger a short squeeze of the stock of American video game retailer GameStop. Wall Street has been betting heavily against the high street business, expecting losses in the aftermath of the pandemic. Instead, an impassioned movement of individual investors respond to videos posted by Roaring Kitty (aka Keith Gill) and rally behind GameStop, creating a tidal wave of stock purchases.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Middle-aged rancher Silva rides across the desert to Bitter Creek to be reunited with Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, Silva and Jake worked side by side as hired gunslingers, laying the foundations of a relationship that is enthusiastically consummated in Bitter Creek. The morning after their big reunion, the two men reminisce about the good old days and confront the real reason for this belated trip down memory lane.

Also Released This Week...

Following the painful breakdown of his marriage, Shane nervously enrols in a stand-up comedy course. He calls a taxi for the 30-minute journey from Ballywalter to Belfast and unlicensed 20-something driver Eileen responds.

Life in Barbie Land is perfect for one stereotypical Barbie and her dreamily chiselled Ken until the plucky blonde suffers an existential crisis that includes a chance to ditch her high heels for - gasp - sensible flat-soled footwear.

American patriarch Hiram B Otis moves from Boston to Britain into the haunted country pile of Canterville Chase with his clan. Daughter Virginia makes her displeasure about the move clear and she forges a pact with resident ghost Sir Simon de Canterville to scare her parents back to America.

A documentary portrait of the Mexican musician from his humble beginnings to global stardom, combining interviews and archive footage of concert performances. This global premiere includes exclusive introductory content featuring director Rudy Valdez and Carlos Santana.

In a dystopian future, the elusive architect of an advanced AI has reportedly developed a weapon with the potential to wipe mankind off the Earth. Former special forces operative Joshua leads a team of battle-hardened operatives into AI-occupied enemy territory to destroy this weapon.

A 4K restoration from the original camera negative of Clive Barker's 1987 horror thriller based on his novella The Hellbound Heart. Frank Cotton buys a puzzle box in Morocco but doesn't unlock the trinket's dark secret until he has returned home.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the debut EP of South Korean singer-songwriter and actress IU, real name Lee Ji-eun, this concert film captures her performance at the Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, the largest stadium in South Korea.

Liam Somers is hired to tutor the son of his literary idol, JM Sinclair, who has retreated from public view following the death of eldest child Felix. JM's elegant wife Helene furnishes Liam with a contract and non-disclosure agreement prior to moving into the family home.

Ivo van Hove directs the English language premiere of a gritty drama based on the best-selling novel by Hanya Yanagihara, recorded live on the stage of the Savoy Theatre in London. Four friends living in New York City confront the healing power of love.