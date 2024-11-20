Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Elphaba and Glinda become reluctant roommates at Shiz University before they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and a young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto crash-landed in Oz. While Glinda pursues romance with dashing prince Fiyero, Elphaba studies hard under venerated Dean of Sorcery Studies, Madame Morrible.

Animation Of The Week

Niko the reindeer is determined to earn his place on Santa’s Flying Forces next to his father, shouldering the responsibility for pulling Santa Claus and his sleigh around the world on Christmas Eve. A mysterious rival named Stella seems to stand in his way. When Father Christmas’ sleigh is stolen, Niko joins forces with new friends to venture to the frozen North and save the festive season.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Edith Lemay and husband Sebastien Pelletier are devastated when three of their four children, Mia, Colin and Laurent, are diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease. Retinitis pigmentosa will eventually take away their children’s sight. The parents remove their offspring from school and plan a year-long globe-trotting odyssey that will create priceless memories while everyone still has some degree of vision. A feature-length documentary traces the family’s trek from Montreal in Canada.

Also Released This Week...

Operating outside Afghanistan, exiled filmmaker Shara Mani secretly collaborates with a group of activist women to record their day-to-day lives in the wake of the fall of Kabul as Afghanistan reverted to Taliban rule with the withdrawal of foreign troops.

This year's festive production from the CBeebies team is Isabel Fay's fun-filled adaptation of the fairy tale romance directed by Chris Jarvis, which was recorded over two days in front of a live audience at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh.

British-Palestinian non-binary performer Layla lives in the cultural melting pot of London and delicately navigates complex relationships with family and friends. At a stuffy corporate event, Layla meets advertising executive Max and the two fall head over heels in love.

Soprano Aleksandra Kurzak sings the demanding title role in a revival of Sir David McVicar's critically acclaimed staging of Puccini's emotionally wrought opera, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Concert film of a surprise show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 8, 1999 for 1800 lucky fans, which included a set list of rarely heard gems including Brand New Car, I Got The Blues and Saint Of Me.

Princess Ellian is heir to the throne of Lumbria, a peaceful kingdom ruled by her parents King Solon and Queen Ellsmere. Loyal subjects are blissfully unaware that the king and queen have been cursed to resemble rampaging monsters and must be locked up for their own safety.