Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

DEA agent Rick Bowden is reassigned to the bright young things of cyber crime when he barely understands the basics of the internet. Following a visit to one of his informants, Bowden begins gathering evidence on Silk Road, which is generating 1.2 million US dollars a day through the anonymous sale of narcotics. Site owner Ross Ulbricht obsessively expand his empire. He makes a series of fatal missteps in pursuit of idealism and Bowden becomes entangled in Ross’ downfall.

Drama Of The Week

Journalist Gemma interviews record executive Alan McGee about his meteoric rise and he recalls early years in Glasgow under the yoke of a bullying father John when “Bowie was the new messiah”. The formation of Creation Records with pals Dick Green and Joe Foster leads to Manchester where Alan is submerged in the waters of acid house and then to Glasgow, where he witnesses an impromptu 20-minute set at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut from brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Comedy Of The Week

After an unfortunate first date with a self-checkout till at a grocery store, cantankerous widower Ed Marino faces pressure from his daughter Sally to accept he can no longer take care of himself. She eventually persuades him to move in with her architect husband Arthur and their three children. Ed is installed in grandson’s Peter’s bedroom, which relegates the disgruntled pre-teen to the attic. Peter deeply resents the hasty relocation and he declares war on his grandfather.