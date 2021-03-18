Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

Silk Road (15)


Jason Clarke as Rick Bowden in Silk Road, directed by Tiller Russell. Photo: Catherine Kanavy. Copyright: Lionsgate/Vertigo Releasing. All Rights Reserved.
DEA agent Rick Bowden is reassigned to the bright young things of cyber crime when he barely understands the basics of the internet. Following a visit to one of his informants, Bowden begins gathering evidence on Silk Road, which is generating 1.2 million US dollars a day through the anonymous sale of narcotics. Site owner Ross Ulbricht obsessively expand his empire. He makes a series of fatal missteps in pursuit of idealism and Bowden becomes entangled in Ross’ downfall.



Drama Of The Week

Creation Records (15)


Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee and Jason Isaacs as Ralph in Creation Stories, directed by Nick Moran. Copyright: 2020 Creation Stories Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Journalist Gemma interviews record executive Alan McGee about his meteoric rise and he recalls early years in Glasgow under the yoke of a bullying father John when “Bowie was the new messiah”. The formation of Creation Records with pals Dick Green and Joe Foster leads to Manchester where Alan is submerged in the waters of acid house and then to Glasgow, where he witnesses an impromptu 20-minute set at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut from brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.



Comedy Of The Week

The War With Grandpa (PG)


Robert De Niro as Ed Marino, Christopher Walken as Jerry and Cheech Marin as Danny in The War With Grandpa, directed by Tim Hill. Photo: Ben Rothstein. Copyright: Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
After an unfortunate first date with a self-checkout till at a grocery store, cantankerous widower Ed Marino faces pressure from his daughter Sally to accept he can no longer take care of himself. She eventually persuades him to move in with her architect husband Arthur and their three children. Ed is installed in grandson’s Peter’s bedroom, which relegates the disgruntled pre-teen to the attic. Peter deeply resents the hasty relocation and he declares war on his grandfather.



